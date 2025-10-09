Mercedes-Benz Trucks achieves 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating for Actros

Mercedes-Benz Actros (4×2 Tractor Unit) and Actros (6×2 Rigid) receive maximum 5-star ratings in 2025 Euro NCAP Commercial Truck Ratings

All Actros models awarded new Euro NCAP City Safe accreditation for urban safety

Advanced driver assistance technologies fitted to the Actros include Active Assist 3, Active Brake Assist 6 Plus, Active Sideguard Assist 2, Front Guard Assist, and Attention Assist 2

The latest Euro NCAP Commercial Truck Ratings have awarded the Mercedes-Benz Actros (4×2 Tractor Unit) and Actros (6×2 Rigid) the highest 5-star rating, reflecting Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ commitment to road safety and advanced driver assistance technology.

In addition, all Actros variants, including the Actros L ProCabin, received the new Euro NCAP City Safe accreditation, recognising the trucks’ technology and design features that help prevent accidents in urban environments.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ advanced safety systems are at the heart of these achievements. Features such as Active Assist 3, Active Brake Assist 6 Plus, Active Sideguard Assist 2, Front Guard Assist, and Attention Assist 2 enhance driver awareness, support safe driving, and help prevent collisions.

Heiko Selzam, Managing Director of Daimler Truck UK, said: “Our goal is simple: safer roads for everyone. These 5-star Euro NCAP results demonstrate that Mercedes-Benz Trucks offers some of the safest vehicles on the road today, while our City Safe accreditation highlights our ongoing commitment to protecting drivers and other road users in urban environments. The EuroNCAP tests highlight that safety isn’t just about crash performance but also preventing accidents happening, and that’s good news for drivers and fleet managers. ”

About Euro NCAP Ratings:

The Euro NCAP Commercial Truck Ratings assess trucks, with all available optional safety equipment fitted, in three areas: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, and Post-Crash Safety. Ratings are awarded on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. The Actros out performed many rivals to match the top scores for Safe Driving and Post Crash Safety.

City Safe accreditation recognises technology and design features that prevent accidents, particularly in urban settings.