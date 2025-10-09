  • Thu. Oct 9th, 2025

CUPRA celebrates best September sales result to date

  • CUPRA record highest September sales number, showcasing a 28.8% increase compared to September 2024
  • SEAT and CUPRA’s overall market share rises to 3.2%
  • Born and Tavascan models both prove popular with over 1,000 sales each

Milton Keynes, 06-10-2025 – CUPRA celebrates its best ever September sales results since tracking began in 2016.

The brand reported 6,062 sales in September, a 28.8% increase compared to the same period last year, which saw 4,706 units sold. This figure presents a significant milestone for SEAT and CUPRA, capturing an overall market share of 3.2%.

“The continued year-on-year growth of CUPRA is a clear testament to the brand and the appeal of our line-up” said Marcus Gossen, Managing Director of SEAT and CUPRA UK. “A record-breaking September and rising market share highlights the ongoing momentum behind CUPRA’s popularity in the UK market, and reinforces our commitment to delivering vehicles that set standards in performance and driver satisfaction.”

Demand for the fully-electric Born and Tavascan models remained robust, with over 1,000 units sold each, demonstrating the market’s developing adoption of electric vehicles.

For more information on CUPRA’s model range, please visit: https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/

