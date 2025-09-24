Farizon SV posts super efficiency stats during Explorer EV Rally 2025

Average of 1,043 miles covered by each of the three demonstrator Farizon SVs over five-day Newquay-to-Cheshire rally

Two of the vans beat their official WLTP efficiency figures during real-world driving conditions

SV’s lightweight born-electric platform, cell-to-pack technology and low drag coefficient helps achieve exceptional efficiency

London, United Kingdom; 23 September 2025: The innovative design and advanced technologies of the Farizon SV have proved their worth as a small fleet of the born-electric vans achieved exceptional efficiency during a nationwide real-world rally at the start of the month.

From 1 – 5 September, three Farizon SVs were driven by journalists, prospective customers and fleet managers in this year’s GREENFLEET Explorer EV Rally. Covering an average of 1,043 miles each, the all-new Farizon SV was put through its paces between prescribed daily start, finish and checkpoint stops. The circuitous route started in Newquay, Cornwall and took the rally participants onto motorways, trunk roads, rural and urban routes as it skirted the Dorset and Hampshire coasts, crossed Kent, the East Midlands, Suffolk, the West Midlands, the Peak District and finished in Knutsford, Cheshire.

Data from an independent telematics provider that monitored each of the vans throughout the rally showed that the largest variant of the SV, the L3H3 with a 106kWh battery, exceeded its official WLTP efficiency rating by 9.7%, achieving 2.402 mi/kWh across the five-day event. The L2H2 variant of the SV, fitted with a 83kWh battery, exceeded its official efficiency rating by 1.5%, and the L1H1 on the event posted efficiency within 7.25% of its official homologated numbers.

The results are even more remarkable given that the vans were far from empty during the rally. One van powered a fridge for the duration of the event, running from the SV’s 3.3kW vehicle-to-load sockets in the rear load area. Another was fitted with a Sortimo bespoke racking system, while a third was carrying bulky event kit. Each van had participants’ luggage and a mixture of two or three people on board. The Farizon SV exceeded expectations, despite carrying these significant loads over challenging terrain through adverse weather.

“People are used to taking the official range and efficiency stats with a pinch of salt, so I’m very proud that the data collected demonstrates just how efficient the Farizon SV is in the real-world, on real roads and with realistic loads in the back, all with multiple drivers throughout the test period”, said Calum James, General Manager of Farizon UK. “This validation of the SV’s operational efficiency will instil even greater confidence among our customers. The resulting message is clear: the SV will deliver for businesses, day after day.”

The born-electric Farizon SV was developed from a clean-sheet to be the most efficient medium/large 3.5-tonne van in the world. This efficiency is achieved partly through a strategy to minimise the kerb weight. With advanced materials for the body and chassis, innovative by-wire controls, energy-dense batteries, cell-to-pack battery packaging, and even a low-mass wheel design, the SV is 38.5kg lighter than its competitors, and is the lightest van in its class. Further efficiency is achieved through an aerodynamically optimised body design (drag coefficient of just Cd 0.29), liquid cooling and heating to keep batteries at ideal operating temperatures, and an advanced motor that delivers up to 94.2% efficiency.

The SV’s all-electric official WLTP range is up to 342 miles (city), and up to 247 miles (combined), depending on model and battery. Brisk performance comes from peak power of 170 kW (231 PS) and maximum torque of 336 Nm, which deliver responsive performance even when fully laden.

DATA TABLE (source: telematics data recorded by Pace Technology)

Vehicle Explorer EV Rally mileage recorded Explorer EV Rally efficiency recorded WLTP combined efficiency % over / under WLTP achieved Farizon SV #1

(L1H1 83kWh) 1,031 miles 2.365 miles/kWh 2.55 miles/kWh 7.25% under Farizon SV #2

(L2H2 83kWh) 1,093 miles 2.335 miles/kWh 2.30 miles/kWh 1.52% over Farizon SV #3

(L3H3 106kWh) 1,004 miles 2.402 miles/kWh 2.19 miles/kWh 9.68% over

In the UK, Farizon is represented by Jameel Motors UK, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. Jameel Motors is building on 80 years of automotive excellence as a distributor and mobility solutions provider.