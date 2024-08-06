Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Events: Networking and Growth Opportunities in August

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is dedicated to providing small business owners with the resources and connections they need to thrive. This August, the FSB is hosting a series of events aimed at fostering networking and growth among small businesses in the North East and beyond. Key events include the West Yorkshire Virtual Networking sessions and the Networking with Gusto Italian luncheon.

West Yorkshire Virtual Networking

The West Yorkshire Virtual Networking sessions are scheduled for August 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2024. These events are designed to create a supportive environment where small business owners can connect, share experiences, and explore opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Event Details:

Dates: August 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2024

August 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2024 Format: Online

Online Focus: Networking and experience sharing for small business owners

These virtual sessions offer a flexible and convenient way for entrepreneurs to engage with peers from various industries. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss challenges, exchange ideas, and develop relationships that can lead to business partnerships and enhanced community support.

Networking with Gusto Italian

On August 15, 2024, the FSB is hosting an in-person networking event at Gusto Italian in Leeds. This luncheon event promises a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, perfect for making new connections and strengthening existing ones over a delicious meal.

Event Details:

Date: August 15, 2024

August 15, 2024 Time: Lunchtime

Lunchtime Location: Gusto Italian, Leeds

Gusto Italian, Leeds Purpose: In-person networking for small business owners

This event is ideal for those looking to expand their professional network in a more personal and engaging setting. Attendees can enjoy a meal while discussing business, sharing insights, and building relationships that could lead to future collaborations and opportunities.

Why Attend?

Both the virtual and in-person networking events offer substantial benefits for small business owners:

Community Building: The West Yorkshire Virtual Networking sessions provide a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with a broader community, fostering a sense of support and shared purpose.

The West Yorkshire Virtual Networking sessions provide a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with a broader community, fostering a sense of support and shared purpose. Personal Interaction: The Networking with Gusto Italian event offers a unique opportunity for face-to-face interaction, which can be invaluable for building trust and deeper connections.

The Networking with Gusto Italian event offers a unique opportunity for face-to-face interaction, which can be invaluable for building trust and deeper connections. Convenience: The virtual sessions offer the flexibility to participate from anywhere, while the in-person luncheon provides a refreshing change of pace and the chance to enjoy a meal in a convivial setting.

Conclusion

The Federation of Small Businesses continues to champion the needs of small business owners through targeted events that promote networking, learning, and growth. Whether you prefer the convenience of virtual sessions or the personal touch of in-person meetings, the FSB’s events in August 2024 provide excellent opportunities to connect and collaborate.

Don’t miss these chances to engage with fellow entrepreneurs and enhance your business network. For more information and to register for these events, visit the Federation of Small Businesses website.