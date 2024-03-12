FEMALE TEAM TAKE OVER RESTAURANT IN HONOUR OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

AN award-winning Tyneside restaurant will enjoy a change of ownership this Friday (March 8) to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Lovage at St George’s Terrace, Jesmond has been applauded by both national critics and diners for its top quality Mediterranean food and seasonal ingredients.

And this week running the eatery will pass into the hands of its female employees, to showcase the vital role they play it in its success and to mark International Women’s Day.

Co-owner and head chef Kleo Tabaku will be handing over the reins to sous chef, Paulina Gorczewska, while he spends the day at Lovage’s sister restaurant, Osters, in Gosforth.

All the front-of-house team and kitchen brigade will be women, mixing up the staff between the two restaurants for the day.

“We wanted to do something meaningful for International Women’s Day and show how important and capable the women are that work at both of our restaurants,” said Kleo.

“For so long the industry has had this image of being male dominated, with lots of shouting and swearing and where there weren’t many women in the kitchen.

“That’s all changed and are delighted to have such a fantastic team of creative and dedicated women who all love what they do.

“Everyone is very excited about Friday and being part of our tribute to International Women’s Day.”

Paulina will be running the kitchen – where she regularly helps create dishes which find their way on to the menu – while front-of-house will be led by Kleo’s partner, Lisa Hide, who is mainly based at Osters.

Lisa is one of the driving forces behind both restaurants and has had a huge role in helping them reach their levels of success.

For further information about Lovage visit www.lovagejesmond.co.uk