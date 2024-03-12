HEAR IT FOR THE GIRLS…

MULTI- platinum chart topper Ella Henderson will lead an all-female line-up as one of the North East’s best loved charity fundraisers gets set to raise the roof next month (April).

Rock n Raise, organised by the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation, has a long record of attracting big name stars such as Sting, The Kaiser Chiefs and Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor.

And, in a nod to International Women’s Day, this year the spotlight is firmly on female talent, when Ladies X Rock’n’Raise takes to the stage at Newcastle’s Wylam Brewery on Friday 5 April.

In the 11 years since she found fame with her debut single Ghost, singer songwriter Ella, 27, has achieved nine UK Top 10s as a lead artist, including the most recent 0800 HEAVEN with Nathan Dawe and Joel Corry.

Sharing the billing at the event, hosted by Hits Radio’s Stephanie Hirst, will be a roll call of young, upcoming North East artists including rapper Kay Greyson and singer songwriters Dani and Zara.

While Tyneside-born powerhouse vocalist Lorraine Crosby, who shot to fame when she duetted with Meatloaf on I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), will perform the Bonnie Tyler classic Total Eclipse of the Heart.

And, for the sixth year running North East band Groovetrain will be the house band for the evening.

One hundred per cent of all money raised at the event will go directly to two causes supported by The Sir Graham Wylie Foundation; the Teenage Cancer Trust – which has two North East units, including one at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary – and Cash for Kids North East.

“I’m so proud and excited to be a part of this wonderful event for such an incredible cause,” said Ella.

“Creating an awareness around The Teenage Cancer Trust is very important to me so getting to do this through my platform and my music is an honour.”

The Sir Graham Wylie Foundation has funded numerous projects across the North East and Rock n Raise has become a firm favourite on the calendar.

“Each year we give it a slightly different emphasis said Angie Jenkison, CEO of the Sir Graham Wylie Foundation, “and this year we decided to put female talent front and centre.

“All our artists are performing absolutely free of charge and, as there are no age restrictions for the event, we hope the audience will be as multi-generational as our performers are.”

Tickets for the event are £25 each plus a booking fee. They are available at

https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/ladies-x-rock-raise-wylam-brewery-tickets/13615133?pl=wylam