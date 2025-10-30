  • Thu. Oct 30th, 2025

Ferrari Classiche Certification will now also include the FIVA Identity Card

Oct 30, 2025

Maranello, 23 October 2025 – The AutoMoto d’Epoca event at Bologna saw the signing of an agreement between Ferrari Classiche and the Fédération International des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA) that will enable Ferrari cars receiving the Certificate of Authenticity to automatically be eligible for the FIVA Identity Card.

Required for participation in a number of classic car events worldwide, the FIVA ID Card is further evidence of a car’s historical originality, and obtaining the Ferrari Classiche Certificate of Authenticity will now serve as proof that a car also respects the technical inspection required by the FIVA Technical Code.

The FIVA stand at the show featured a 1957 Pinin Farina bodied 250 GT coupé which was the first Ferrari Classiche certified car to receive the FIVA ID Card.

