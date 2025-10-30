FIVA and Ferrari Classiche announce new collaboration

“From now, all Ferrari Classiche Certificates will include a FIVA ID Card””

On the 23rd of October, the Federation Internationale Vehicules Anciens (FIVA) and Ferrari Classiche entered into a truly unique agreement, namely a collaboration built upon the issuance of two certifications with a shared commitment to authenticity. The new collaboration between FIVA and Ferrari Classiche will serve as a cornerstone for the continued position of the FIVA ID Card as the global reference for documentation of authenticity and history.

The FIVA agreement with Ferrari Classiche serves not only as a sharing of mutual expertise but also a joint commitment to the same goal, namely heritage in its most comprehensive definition: identification and therefore authentication .

Accordingly, the joint collaboration serves as an additional guarantee not only for a buyer or owner of a historic vehicle, but also for an event organizer, who is ensured of a quality show. FIVA welcomes this joint capitalization of expertise with Ferrari as it serves as a confirmation of a shared commitment to respecting, preserving and protecting heritage.

In furtherance to this cooperation, one of the highlights of the FIVA booth at the Auto e Moto d’ Epoca was the display of a 1959 Ferrari 250GT provided by Ferrari. This truly unique vehicle, was the first vehicle to benefit from the FIVA – Ferrari Classiche cooperation, having been issued both a Ferrari Classiche certification and a FIVA ID Card.