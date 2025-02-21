Ferrari Conducts First Shakedown of SF-25 with Hamilton and Leclerc

Ferrari has officially kicked off its 2025 Formula 1 campaign with the first on-track shakedown of their latest challenger, the SF-25. The test took place at the team’s Fiorano circuit in Italy, offering both Charles Leclerc and new signing Lewis Hamilton their first experience behind the wheel of the redesigned car.

A Historic Day at Fiorano

The shakedown, which adhered to Formula 1’s 200km limit for promotional running, marked a significant moment in Ferrari’s preparations for the upcoming season. Leclerc took the wheel in the morning session, before handing over to Hamilton in the afternoon. The event was not only an opportunity to ensure all systems were functioning properly but also a chance for Hamilton to get his first taste of Ferrari machinery after his high-profile move from Mercedes.

Key Changes to the SF-25

Ferrari’s latest machine brings notable changes, including a transition from a pushrod to a pullrod front suspension system. Technical Director Loic Serra emphasized that much of the car has been redesigned, with a focus on improving aerodynamics and mechanical efficiency. The team is aiming to build upon their progress from last season and mount a stronger title challenge in 2025.

Hamilton’s First Impressions

After his first stint in the SF-25, Hamilton expressed his enthusiasm for the car, stating that the session was “smooth” and that having a trouble-free initial run was a “massive bonus.” This marks a new chapter in his illustrious career, as he looks to bring his wealth of experience to Ferrari in pursuit of an eighth world championship title.

What’s Next?

Ferrari will now continue its preparations ahead of the official pre-season test in Bahrain, scheduled for February 26-28. This test will provide a more comprehensive evaluation of the SF-25’s performance before the season kicks off in Australia on March 14-16.

As anticipation builds for the new season, all eyes will be on Ferrari to see if their latest innovations can propel them into title contention. With the combination of Leclerc’s raw speed and Hamilton’s championship pedigree, the Scuderia is poised for an exciting year in Formula 1.