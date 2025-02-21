UEFA Europa League 2024/25: Round of 16 Draw and Fixtures

The UEFA Europa League 2024/25 season has brought significant changes with a new format that has seen the competition expand from 32 to 36 teams in a single league phase. Each team played eight matches—four at home and four away—against different opponents, setting up an exciting knockout stage with some thrilling matchups in the Round of 16.

Europa League Round of 16 Draw

Following the conclusion of the league phase, the top eight teams advanced directly to the Round of 16, while those finishing between 9th and 24th competed in a two-legged play-off to secure their place. The teams ranked 25th to 36th were eliminated from European competitions for the season.

Here’s how the draw unfolded for the Round of 16:

Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad – The English giants face a tough challenge against Real Sociedad, a team known for its strong defensive organization and tactical discipline.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AZ Alkmaar – Spurs will battle Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, with the first leg away and the return leg at home, providing them a slight advantage.

Roma vs. Athletic Club – A highly competitive clash between two clubs with rich European histories, promising an exciting contest.

Fenerbahçe vs. Rangers – Scottish side Rangers will meet Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahçe, now managed by the experienced José Mourinho, adding further intrigue to this fixture.

Liverpool vs. Marseille – One of the standout ties of the round, with Liverpool looking to overpower their French opponents in pursuit of another European trophy.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Benfica – A high-profile battle between two well-structured teams, both looking to make a deep run in the competition.

Villarreal vs. Sporting CP – A clash between Spain and Portugal’s finest, where both teams will be looking to showcase their attacking prowess.

Atalanta vs. Freiburg – Two teams with aggressive styles of play, making for an exciting encounter.

Key Dates

First Leg: March 6, 2025

Second Leg: March 13, 2025

Final: May 21, 2025 – Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao, Spain

What to Expect

The Round of 16 promises to be full of drama, with some heavyweight clashes that could shape the path to the final in Bilbao. Teams like Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool will be hoping to progress smoothly, but their opponents will provide tough resistance. Meanwhile, the presence of experienced managers such as Mourinho at Fenerbahçe adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

With European glory at stake, fans can expect thrilling football, passionate atmospheres, and moments of brilliance as teams battle it out for a spot in the quarter-finals.

For a more detailed breakdown of the draw and expert analysis, tune into Europa League Last 16 Draw LIVE.