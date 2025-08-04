Fresh textures, colours and finishes: Mulliner extends personal commissioning options

Latest Personal Commissioning Guides include new interior options

New open pore wood veneers celebrate natural texture of fine wood

Carbon fibre trim available in four new colour tints

High-gloss piano veneer can match exterior finish or hide colour

Centre console pinstripe veneers inspired by luxury yacht decking

New ‘Wave’ metal technical finish for centre console

Five natural Tweed fabrics offer texture and contrast

Painted interior pinstripe matched to hide colours or exterior colours

Anodised Bang & Olufsen speaker grilles available in eight colours, including new Kingfisher, Mandarin and Pillar Box Red

(Crewe, 30 July 2025) Bentley expands its Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide with new open pore wood and tinted carbon fibre veneers. Now that one in four Bentleys leaves Crewe with Mulliner content, more owners than ever are taking the opportunity to bring their own dream Bentley to life via the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide. The Mulliner team is always looking to extend the vast spectrum of choice available to Bentley customers by introducing new finishes, textures and colours, and the latest editions of the Guide for Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga include new options in textures, colours and finishes to make each Bentley an expression of its owner’s individual tastes and values.

Natural grain and texture

Mulliner’s open pore veneers give interior surfaces a soft glow and tactile finish that invite driver and passengers to caress the natural wood surface. These veneers feature an ultra-thin matt lacquer which allows the natural grain and texture of the wood to be enjoyed with 90 per cent less lacquer than a high-gloss finish. The treatment brings out the full beauty of figured wood veneers such as Vavona, while another open pore veneer option, Liquid Amber, sets a cool, contemporary mood.

A broader palette of choice

Carbon fibre interior trim creates a technical ambience. Now, in addition to the gloss black carbon fibre finish, Mulliner offers four coloured carbon fibre tints that showcase the flawless symmetry of the carbon weave beneath. The four colours – Damson, Kingfisher Blue, Imperial Blue and Cumbrian Green – give an extra dimension to an already striking material, to harmonise or contrast with other chosen cabin colours.

Alternatively, a mirror-finish Piano Gloss to all the veneered surfaces can be matched to many of the colours in the standard, extended or Mulliner special paint ranges as well as the interior hide colours, giving well over 100 available shades.

Whatever the chosen veneer, Mulliner offers the option of a hand-painted pinstripe that runs the length of the fascia and into the door waistrails. Again, this can be matched either to the exterior paint colour or hide colour of the customer’s choice.

Inspired by luxury yachts

For the front console, Mulliner’s latest range includes the option of pinstriped veneers including open pore wood or even one of the 100+ exterior paint colours offered today. These can be specified with a straight or chevron pattern. The finish was inspired by the decking of luxury yachts.

Mulliner is also introducing Wave, a new technical finish in metal, as another option for the centre console. The pattern of intertwined ribbons gives a repeating wave effect, catching the light and creating a stunning focal point for the interior.

Finishing touches

Customers choosing the Bang & Olufsen for Bentley audio system can now choose from eight highlight colours for the anodised speaker grilles, including three new shades: Kingfisher, Pillar Box Red and Mandarin.

Another recent introduction that leans on Bentley design tradition is the option of 18k gold ‘organ stop’ air vent controls with a tactile knurled finish.

The latest guides include the option of Tweed door inserts in exclusive yarn colours, with a choice of five patterns: Cheltenham, Glen Plaid, Charcoal Herringbone, Sand Herringbone and Damson.

Guidance and inspiration

The new Personal Commissioning Guides also feature Designer Suggestions, a curated set of recommended specifications from the Mulliner Design Team, that bring to life the many colour, trim and finish options on offer.

With the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide, and the guidance of a Mulliner Consultant or Bentley Retail Specialist, every Bentley owner can create a Continental GT, GT Convertible, Bentayga or Flying Spur that’s as distinctive as their personality, and as unique as a fingerprint.