Fiat 500X Dolcevita UK pricing announced

Soft top version of the 500X is now available across all trim levels

500X Dolcevita provides the best of both worlds – feeling of the open air combined with the practicality of the Italian crossover

500X Dolcevita can be ordered in the UK priced from £23,975 (OTR) and can be ordered now

The Fiat 500X Dolcevita makes its debut today, providing customers with the option of combining open air driving with everyday versatility and practicality. Priced from £23,975 (OTR), customers can order the soft top crossover from today, with first deliveries expected later this year.

The 500X Dolcevita’s canvas soft top opens at the touch of a button in 15 seconds, even while driving at up to 62mph, and has been engineered to have an unchanged load capacity compared to the hard top 500X. It also ensures good visibility and an open-air experience, even for passengers in the back. The canvas is available in black, grey and red, to match the ten body colours available.

500X Dolcevita range

In early 2021, Fiat completely refreshed the 500 family, including the 500X, with an updated range structure. Its line-up now consists of three trim levels, each one with its own specific aesthetic features and content-packed equipment.

The Connect trim level is directed at customers who want to stay connected at all times. It comes as standard with the 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. New features include black seats, techno-leather steering wheel and 17” alloy wheels. The specs also feature blacked-out windows, fog lights, and LED DRLs.

In its Cross trim level, the 500X marries dynamism and its character as an Italian crossover, designed to get away from city traffic and to experience exciting out-of-town adventures. This version debuts new seats with a camouflage-patterned center panel, vinyl inserts, 19” alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning and parking sensors as standard.

The top of the range is the Sport trim level, marked out by its exclusive, unmistakable look, with burnished black 19” alloy wheels, side skirts, rear spoiler, new black fabric sports seats with red piping and 500 logo, automatic air conditioning, new matte titanium dashboard and 3.5″ colour TFT.

The engine range consists of two petrol powertrains – 120hp 1.0-litre and 150hp 1.3-litre Firefly models and both are available from launch.

Pricing