London, United Kingdom, 29 September

With Europe’s leading digital transformation event just around the corner, the final agenda has been unveiled, featuring 300 speakers, including those spearheading their digital journey at the BBC, Kellogg, LEGO, Zoom, River Island, Lloyds Banking Group, ITV and The Met Office.

Spanning 16 stages, the event programme at Digital Transformation EXPO Europe (DTX) and Unified Communications EXPO (UCX) has been designed to help businesses overcome common IT problems, build a culture and team for change, and ultimately, leverage the latest technology to meet their 2022-23 goals.

Between industry case studies, peer-to-peer roundtables, live hacks, developer workshops and tech demos, some of the show’s big highlights include:

With the need for people and technology to work in harmony to achieve digital transformation, the Main Stage will host a keynote on ‘Putting People Back in the Driving Seat for True Transformation’ led by former BBC News’ Susannah Streeter and featuring Annette Sercombe, CISO at The Met Office; John Hobson, CIO at Kellogg Europe; and Stephen Walters, Field CTO at GitLab

The Main Stage will host a Keynote Case Study from the LEGO Group’s Chief Digital & Technology Officer sharing LEGO’s digital transformation journey whilst showcasing how the world’s most valuable toy manufacturer is using digital to enhance the physical.

A panel titled ‘Mind the (Skills) Gap’ discusses how to create a data-literate culture, brings together Fiona James, Director General of Data Growth and Operations for The Office for National Statistics; Clémence Burnichon, Director of Data Innovation at ITV; and Lewis McKeown, Data & Insights Manager of Group Inclusion & Diversity division at Lloyds Banking Group

The ‘Cloud Transformation’ stage features an opening session on ‘Forecasting Cloud Strategies’ which delves into how to achieve the business benefits of cloud in a safe and cost-effective way, with Tonino Greco, Head of Cloud and Infrastructure at River Island; Angela Johnson de Wet, Cloud Enabled Business Transformation at Lloyds Banking Group; and Lucy Thornton, Head Of Market Development for Solutions & Technology UKI for Google

Going beyond Equity, Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, DTX hosts a panel on ‘Fostering the People: How to build a culture of belonging’ – with Katie Pether, Digital and Technology Prioritisation Lead at Dept for Education (DfE); Malintha Fernando, Global Head of Digital Experience and Accessibility at HSBC; and Sufia Hussain Parkar, Inclusion Equity & Diversity Director EMEA at Wunderman Thompson

With hybrid work the norm, how can businesses thrive whilst enabling remote and flexible working? A panel titled ‘Connecting from the Beach to the Boardroom’ discusses these key questions – moderated by esteemed analyst, Jon Arnold, and starring Magnus Falk, CIO Advisor at Zoom; Sarah Burbedge, Head of Change at BBC; Cameron L’Estrange, Head of Technology and Digital at Taco Bell; and Issac Durno, Senior Programme Manager & Change Consultant at Oxford City Council

A panel titled ‘Taking a Seat at the Table’ discusses how businesses can bring cyber security to the top of the agenda; with Annette Sercombe, Chief Information Security Officer at The Met Office; Quentyn Taylor, Senior Director, Information Security & Global Response at Canon Europe; and Bharat Mistry, Technical Director at Trend Micro

Cinch’s Andy Norton (Head of Engineering Practice), alongside Toli Apostolidis (Principal Practice Engineer) provide a joint case study on ‘Achieving Unicorn at Scale: How team topologies are used at Cinch’

One the show’s keynote speakers, John Hobson who is CIO of Kellogg Europe shares what he’s most looking forward to at the event: “I am a big believer that unlocking the power of data is critical for Kellogg to have the transparent end-to-end agility our business needs to win – so the theme of “Breaking down silos” really resonates with me.

“I am looking forward to hearing different perspectives and making new connections! Plus – as a keen triathlete excited to meet another one in Jenson Button…”

Joining John, Atul Bharadwaj, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at LEGO, states: “I am excited to share our digital transformation story that we’ve accelerated in the last 2 years.

“Tell about taking the iconic LEGO® brand and product into the digital era, and how we place people at the heart of that transformation.”

Furthermore, ITV’s Director of Data Innovation, Clémence Burnichon, says: “I am really excited about learning more from other leaders in the industry and sharing our transformation journey at ITV with them.”

The full agenda for DTX & UCX is now live online here.

The event will take place at ExCeL London on 12-13 October.

Also, for the first time, DTX & UCX will be co-located with Internet Retailing Expo 2022 (IRX) – a gathering for digital heroes transforming retail.

Check out the full speaker line up here, register online here, and learn more about the event via the websites DTX Europe, UC EXPO and IRX.