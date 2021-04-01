Isn’t it fun to play spin the wheel? It gives fun, excitement and thrill to those who are waiting for the wheel to stop spinning and declare the chosen one. The good news is, there are a lot of spin the wheel app on the internet you can use freely. But of course, just like to any app you use, it is your responsibility to choose the best one there is.

You would not want to get disappointed as the app you thought can give you happiness gives you false hopes and heartaches.

To help you in finding a good spin the wheel app to use, it is highly recommended that you consider the following:

Ease of use

This should not be too complex to use, but because of some apps that require a lot of manual inputs etc., the supposedly plug n’ play app turns out to be a very hard app to navigate.

Go for an app that is very easy to use or won’t give you too much of a hard time navigating. The app’s instructions to use must be available on their page and hopefully, it is very easy and handy to follow.

This app should give you fun and not headaches on following instructions.

Advertisements

Advertisements are expected on free apps, but it should not be too many that you cannot play properly any more. Advertisements are acceptable but it should not be too powerful and disturbing.

There are some who charge extra fee if you want to turn your spinning experience ad-free, paying a minimal amount is okay but of course, you have to limit how much to spend on this kind of app.

Accessibility

Choose a spin the wheel app that is highly accessible on different devices. You would never want the fun to stop just because you only have your phone to access the app. There are some apps that change its looks and orientation when played on a device that has a smaller screen.

To make the fun always available, make sure that it is accessible on different devices.

Speed

How long does the app load before it can be used? The speed is very important when choosing an app, as sometimes too long waiting time makes the supposedly exciting game, boring.

Maximizing The Use Of The Spin The Wheel App

Now that you are finally aware and sure on which random picker app to use, the next you have to think about is how to maximize its use. Even if using it is free, you want to make sure that you get the most out from what it can give.

To help you get started, below are a few of the ways you can do to maximize its use.

Share it with family and friends

Sharing it with family and friends is indeed a good way to maximize the use of this app. Sure, your loved ones’ happiness is yours as well, so sharing it with them and making sure they will have fun is a good way of maximizing the availability of this app.

Use it when possible

Use it when possible, when you are bored, when the family is out on a reunion and want to play a game, when your group of friends want a game to spice up the event, etc. The more times you use the app, the more you can maximize its use.

Rate the app’s service

Yes, if you want to get even with the app’s provider, rate their service. Rate their service without any bias, and make sure your reviews can help other people looking for this app.