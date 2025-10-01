First details of the Alpine A290 Rally Trophy revealed

Alpine Racing will launch the inaugural Alpine A290 Rally Trophy on 8 and 9 November

This first edition will be a unique event taking place during the Rallye National de l’Indre.

From 2026, the Alpine A290 Rally Trophy will be in action across six rounds of the French Rally Championship.

The Alpine A290 Regional Trophy and other formats still under consideration will be added, allowing as many competitors as possible to enjoy the dynamic qualities of the A290 Rallye.

Alpine is taking a significant step forward in its commitment to future-oriented competition with the A290 Rallye, the first competition car from its 100% electric dream garage. The brand is offering motorsport enthusiasts the opportunity to fully enjoy the dynamic qualities of the A290, enhanced with features specific to the world of rallying (limited-slip differential, hydraulic handbrake, etc.).

A historic and unique first outing in 2025

After its appearance at Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine and Goodwood Festival of Speed, the A290 Rallye will make its competition debut at Rallye National de l’Indre (8–9 November).

This historic event will mark the beginning of the model’s competition career with the inaugural edition of the Alpine A290 Rally Trophy. This unique competition organised in 2025 will feature the first A290 Rallye cars produced and delivered, allowing the protagonists, crews and teams alike, to discover the car in actual competition conditions.

The winners will win an entry for one round in the French Rally Championship as an Alpine A110 Rally official driver, while their opponents will receive a free entry for the Alpine A290 Rally Trophy in 2026.

A large-scale deployment

Building on this first event, the Alpine A290 Trophy will come into its own in 2026 with a brand new format that adopts Alpine’s high standards and requirements, professional and rigorous organisation, and a warm and passionate atmosphere.

Building on more than six decades of Renault Group’s experience in one-make cups, the Alpine A290 Rally Trophy will be contested on six rounds of the French Rally Championship. The 16 competitors will compete in a dedicated setting, featuring environmentally friendly charging solutions, technical assistance, an on-site spare parts service, and guaranteed technical and sporting fairness.

In parallel, the Alpine A290 Regional Trophy will be open to crews wishing to compete in eligible rallies and hill climbs, thus facilitating access to competition for all enthusiasts. Similar to the Alpine A290 Rally Trophy, only the five best results will count.

Network involvement and attractive rewards

To further enhance the appeal of these competitions, each crew will partner with an Alpine Store as part of the Alpine Store Challenge. This unique approach will create a direct link between the participants and the Alpine distribution network, ensuring greater visibility for the competitors, their partners and the participating outlets.

The Alpine A290 Rally Trophy will offer €19,200 in prize packages at the Rallye National de l’Indre, divided between performance bonuses and spare parts vouchers. Starting next year, this amount will increase to €236,000 while the leading contenders in the Alpine A290 Regional Trophy will compete for a prize fund of €46,000.

With its unique design and format, as well as generous rewards, the Alpine A290 Trophy embodies a genuine stepping stone to the future of motorsport. With it, Alpine offers a modern and sustainable vision of customer racing, faithful to its heritage but intensely focused on modern needs.

For more information, click here.