Dan Fowler (left) with Stephen Priestley at one of DF Coaching training sessions

Logic-i Group backs DF Coaching with kit sponsorship

Logic-i Group is backing grassroots football by sponsoring DF Coaching, funding a full Adidas kit range for its 30-plus coaches along with new training bibs.

The support also enables the club to provide branded strips for youngsters at a heavily discounted price – helping families while reinforcing DF Coaching’s core values of teamwork, discipline and pride in representing the club. The new kits feature three different designs, giving players a sense of identity and professionalism both on and off the pitch.

Founded in 2010 by UEFA A qualified coach Dan Fowler, DF Coaching delivers sessions for children aged 2 to 16 – from fun introductory classes to highly competitive programmes for advanced players. Including after-school clubs, it now coaches around 800 youngsters every week across the Tees Valley, with regular sessions at Conyers School in Yarm and Soccer Sensations in Stockton.

Craig Norman, Director at DF Next Level Coaching, said: “We want every child to feel part of a team, without kit costs becoming a barrier. This support from Logic-i helps us keep football affordable while maintaining high standards. Wearing the same kit not only builds confidence but also creates a strong sense of belonging.”

Over the years, DF Coaching has helped develop players who have gone on to academy and professional careers – including Nathan Wood, who became Middlesbrough’s youngest ever debutant and now plays for Southampton; Yeovil Town’s Finn Cousin-Dawson; and England youth international and Boro midfielder Fin Cartwright.

Stephen Priestley, Director at Yarm-headquartered project management specialist Logic-i, added: “Grassroots programmes like DF Coaching provide young people with the opportunity to thrive, developing not only footballing ability but also vital life skills such as teamwork and discipline. These values are at the heart of Logic-i,Group, which is why we’re proud to support their excellent work.”

Dan Fowler, founder of DF Coaching, said: “This sponsorship makes a huge difference. It also allows our coaches to look professional, feel united, and focus on what really matters, developing the next generation of footballing talent on Teesside.”