First glimpse of refreshed Škoda Scala and Škoda Kamiq

Compact and city SUV models receive innovative design and technology enhancements

Features previously reserved for higher vehicle classes now included

Digital world premiere of the two models set for 1 August

Mladá Boleslav, 18 July 2023 – Škoda Auto has released the first official exterior sketches previewing the refreshed versions of its Scala compact model and Kamiq city SUV. Both models have progressive design and technology enhancements as well as features from higher vehicle classes. The new Scala and Kamiq will be celebrating their digital world premieres on 1 August.

Four years on from their initial production launch, the Škoda Scala and the Škoda Kamiq are poised for a refresh. Technology updates and exterior design modifications combine to highlight each model’s key characteristics, such as the Scala’s dynamic appeal and the rugged appearance of the Kamiq. Both now sport redesigned headlights, front and rear aprons and grille. New alloy wheels and tailgate lettering in line with Škoda’s updated CI elegantly complete the revamp.

Slimmed-down headlights and aprons with side wings for the Scala

The Scala’s slimmer headlights extend all the way to the grille, underscoring the car’s dynamic allure. The air intake in the new front apron is divided by additional side wings. Painted in the body colour, these are also found in the diffuser on the revised rear apron, which is flanked by crystalline elements. The tail lights now feature a new and more refined graphic design.

Enhanced SUV presence for the Kamiq

The updated Kamiq now has more visual presence. The upper element of the signature split headlights is now slimmer and has a more pronounced design. The larger and more upright Škoda grille presents distinctive double slats that form a U‑shape at the bottom. In the front apron, a painted area below the grille and an air intake accentuate the vehicle’s width, complemented by a sturdy silver diffuser that provides underbody protection. The rear diffuser consists of a wide upper section in black and a rugged silver-coloured lower section. The revised L-shaped light characteristic of the split tail lights visually ties in with the reflectors, which also adopt an L-shape.

Please follow and like us: