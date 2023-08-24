Honda confirms pricing and specification for all-new ZR-V SUV

New Honda ZR-V starts from £39,495 OTR

Comprehensive specification for all grades offers diverse choice for customers

Order books open on Tuesday 4th July 2023

Honda has confirmed the pricing and specifications for its all-new electrified SUV – the ZR-V e:HEV – following the European launch in May.

ZR-V e:HEV – Orders open from Tuesday 4th July. Starting from £39,495 OTR.

Offering the perfect blend of sophisticated styling, practicality and sporty driving experience, all grades of the ZR-V feature Honda’s award-winning e:HEV full hybrid system as standard – upgraded to increase power and responsiveness.

Starting with the well-equipped Elegance grade, this features 18-inch grey alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors,11 airbags, a rear-view camera, and an eight-speaker audio system. A nine-inch touchscreen display is available across the range, complete with Honda Connect, navigation, and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto compatibility, alongside a seven-inch digital instrument display behind the leather steering wheel.

Sport grades (from £41,095 OTR) come with a unique front bumper and grille treatment, gloss black mirrors and window trim, matte black wheels, and a fabric and synthetic leather combination interior trim. Sports pedals, ambient LED lighting, hands-free power tailgate, wireless charging, and additional USB ports are also standard.

Range-topping Advance models (from £42,895 OTR) feature full leather seats with perforated inserts and silver stitching, a heated leather steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and gloss black and diamond cut alloys. Customers opting for the flagship ZR-V also benefit from a premium 12-speaker BOSE sound system, a 10.2-inch multi-information display, and an all-new six-inch head-up display (HUD).

“The ZR-V delivers the performance, comfort and usability that Honda customers have come to expect,” says Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe. “With a compelling mix of attractive designs and high specification levels, alongside strong, engaging dynamics and an advanced hybrid powertrain”.

Full pricing, finance and specification details for the ZR-V, visit https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/zr-v-hybrid-suv/register-interest.html.

Please follow and like us: