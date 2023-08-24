Hennessey Unbridles Supercharged 850-Horsepower ‘H850’ 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Hennessey announces high-performance supercharged upgrades for the all-new, seventh-generation 2024 S650 Ford Mustang Dark Horse model

Flagship ‘H850’ Ford Mustang Dark Horse boasts 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque

Performance-inspired carbon fiber aero, wheels, and suspension enhance road and track capabilities

Upgrade packages backed by Hennessey’s comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty

Sealy, Texas (July 18, 2023) – Hennessey Performance, the world-renowned Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, announces high-performance supercharged upgrades for the all-new, seventh-generation 2024 Ford S650 Mustang Dark Horse. The comprehensive turn-key package dramatically boosts engine output and enhances the appearance of the latest iteration of America’s iconic pony car.

Ford’s completely redesigned ‘S650’ Mustang Dark Horse is fitted with Ford’s naturally aspirated Gen-4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8. The automaker upgrades the Dark Horse with GT500 connecting rods and a dual throttle body to earn a factory rating of 500 horsepower. The 2024 Dark Horse may be ordered with either a Tremec 6-speed manual (3.73 gears) or with Ford’s 10-speed automatic (3.55 gearing). Regardless of transmission choice, the track-focused Mustang features upgraded multi-piston Brembo performance brakes on both axles.

Hennessey’s experienced technicians, who have been ‘making fast cars faster’ for 32 years, fit the Mustang’s V8 with a high-performance supercharger and a high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors, and a new fuel pump. Calibrated with an HPE Engine Management software upgrade, the ‘H850’ Dark Horse produces 850 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque – a 70 percent increase in power!

To complement its potent powerplant, the Hennessey ‘H850’ Ford Mustang Dark Horse is visually enhanced with a stylish carbon-fiber front splitter, carbon-fiber side skirts, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. Completing the exterior cosmetic enhancements are a set of stunning forged aluminum alloy wheels. Hennessey’s embroidered head restraints are fitted to the seats, while Hennessey’s badging and script adorn the quarter panels and rear fascia. Unique ‘Heritage’ graphics are optional.

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: “Our supercharged Mustang builds have continually been customer favorites over the years, and Ford’s improved S650 platform will prove to be its most capable. Without question, our supercharged 850 horsepower Dark Horse model will be one of the most exciting and powerful muscle cars on the road – sure to turn heads with its distinctive supercharger wail and exhaust note.”

The ‘H850’ Ford Mustang Dark Horse upgrades are backed by Hennessey’s comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Production of the new models will begin in Q4 of 2023. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Hennessey directly through HennesseyPerformance.com, or by calling +1 979.885.1300.

Please follow and like us: