RENAULT UNVEILS THE TEASER FOR A NEW CONCEPT CAR EMBODYING THE COMMITMENTS OF ITS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY: ENVIRONMENT, SAFETY, INCLUSION

FEATURING A HYDROGEN ENGINE, IT EMBODIES THE DECARBONIZATION TRAJECTORY OF THE GROUP AND THE PROGRESS OF CIRCULAR ECONOMY, RECYCLED AND RECYCLABLE MATERIALS

ON-BOARD TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS FOR THE SAFETY OF THE DRIVER AND USERS

INCLUSION IS PRESENT THROUGH THE DIVERSITY OF THE TEAMS AND THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE VEHICLE

This unique concept represents the Group’s sustainable development commitments with the themes of sustainable, safe and inclusive mobility.

Designed under the direction of Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director, this concept car is part of the company’s recently announced objective of achieving a 100 per cent electric energy mix by 2030.