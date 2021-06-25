Last year was a year that saw most people spend most of their time at home. This provided them with a unique opportunity to look at their homes much closer and identify sections that needed a little work. While working on a budget, most homeowners found themselves taking on some of the home improvement projects themselves. This was partly aimed at keeping themselves busy and saving on a few expenses.

This article is centered on a few renovation projects you can undertake that won’t cause a dent in your finances.

Update bathroom tile floors

Bathroom renovations are one of the best ways to give your home a deserving facelift. However, to stick within a budget, you can opt to go for a less costly endeavor, such as painting the bathroom floor tiles. This will save you on the money you would have otherwise spent on installing new tiles. Painting your current bathroom tiles can help you bring out a new look to your bathroom. Browse through the internet and décor journals to find unique stencil designs and shades you can pick. Make sure your choice complements the rest of the décor within the bathroom.

Adding a barn door

This is one of the merging trends in modern interior designs. This has been contributed to by the increasing demand for farmhouse-style homes. You can add a barn door to any room to boost the aesthetics of the room and save on space. There are numerous designs to choose from when looking to install a barn door in your home.

One thing that stands out for this project is that barn doors are relatively heavy and may need you to work on a support system before mounting them. You have to first set your barn-style slab before installing the barn door hinges to hang it in your door frame. With the right guidance, you can do this on your own.

Kitchen rollouts

This is one of the easiest home improvement projects you can try out in your kitchen. This upgrade makes things at the back of your cabinet easily accessible. Aside from making work easier, you can also use this as a way of creating more space within your kitchen. If you’re not looking to make your own rollouts, you can find various options on the market. Make sure to go for the inexpensive versions that also assure you of great performance. These upgrades can be mounted on your existing cabinet shelves using four screws.

Before making or going to purchase these rollouts, it best to measure the opening at the front of the cabinet, taking into account the hinges, doors, and other obstacles. This way, you will be able to get a lock on the right size. The price range of each rollout lies between $40 and $80 and can take you about fifteen minutes to install one.

Closet organizer

Most people tend to spend a lot of time, effort, and money trying to get their closets organized. However, with wire shelving, you don’t have to worry about keeping the closet neat and organized. This is an easy, practical, and affordable way of increasing your storage space while simplifying your cleaning. With this addition, you can hang things on the walls creating more floor space to ease vacuuming. One advantage that comes with wire shelves is that you don’t have to worry about dust collecting, like in the case of solid shelves.

To install these shelves. You need to measure the dimensions of the closet space. You can then order complement shelves and cloth rods. You can even become creative and build a custom system with the materials at your disposal. However, you will still need wall anchors that can function even in drywall. After setting the system, you can then accessorize with baskets, belt racks, and shoe racks.

Refresh your rooms with fresh paint

Bath your interior in new refreshing paint. Having a fresh coat of paint has been known to improve the appeal of your home tenfold. This is probably the easiest, if not the cheapest, renovation project you can do yourself. The best part about painting is that you don’t have to be highly skilled to get it right. All you have to do is learn the basics and get a grip on how to mix the colors.