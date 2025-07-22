Flagship Farizon dealership in London opens doors to first customers

The rollout of the Farizon SV – the new benchmark electric van for the UK market – continues to accelerate with the opening of its flagship retail site in north London. Operating from a temporary sales office for the short term until the refurbishment of the site has been completed, the Farizon sales team welcomed its first prospective customers on 15 July.

The flagship dealership – on the busy A406 North Circular near the Hangar Lane Gyratory in Park Royal – showcases the brand’s corporate identity that will be implemented at its growing network of retail partner sites across the UK in the coming months. Two franchised dealers have been appointed in the UK – Heathrow Van Centre in west London, and SMV Commercials Yeovil in the south-west of England. All three dealer locations are offering interested businesses a free, no-obligation 48-hour Farizon test drive for them to experience the SV for themselves

The overhaul, repurposing and refurbishment of the Park Royal showroom is slated to take around four months, with a target formal inauguration planned for early November 2025. The 3,340 m2 site will be home to retail, aftersales and parts operations. The site will have a selection of demonstrators, following the successful registration of an initial fleet of 30 Farizon SV vans last month. More will be added in the coming months to showcase the diverse range of variants available.

Scott Fogharty, Head of Business at Jameel Motors UK, commented: “Our team has been working hard to get this site open as quickly as possible, so we have a base from which to offer test drives and to finalise sales with a rapidly growing list of prospective customers. The reaction to our launch activities over the last few months has been hugely positive, and we’re looking forward to working with customers to quickly get them on the road with their new SV electric vans.”

The Farizon SV

The all-new born-electric Farizon SV features a host of advanced innovations, including drive-by-wire technology, a unique b-pillarless design and cell-to-pack battery packaging, which combine to deliver market-leading cargo capacity, payload, range and an ultra-low loading height.

A single highly-specified trim level includes several premium features as standard, including a unique payload monitoring system, heated seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, 360-degree surround view, and a comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems. The SV has also earned the highest five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

The model line-up includes the option of 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh batteries, with one efficient, all-electric powertrain available, which produces 170 kW (231 PS) of power and 336 Nm of torque. The SV delivers a WLTP range of up to 342 miles (city), and up to 247 miles (combined), while a 20 to 80 per cent top-up charge can be completed in as little as 36 minutes.

Farizon SV pricing, including Plug-in Van Grant

Body configuration 67 kWh 83 kWh 106 kWh L1 H1 £40,000 £43,000 – L1 H2 – £44,000 – L2 H2 £43,000 £46,000 – L2 H3 – £47,000 – L3 H3 – £48,000 £51,000

On-the-road pricing, including Plug-in Van Grant, excluding VAT.

Prices include delivery charge, first registration and Vehicle Excise Duty

Pricing applicable from 12 May 2025, subject to change.