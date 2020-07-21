One of the UK’s fastest-growing flooring retailers is turning to augmented reality (AR) to help customers visualise what flooring may look like in their rooms – without having to leave the comfort of their home!

On the back of strong online sales during the Covid-19 lockdown, Flooring Superstore is investing around £200,000 in new, cutting edge technology which is set to revolutionise how people buy flooring.

They are using Roomvo, an innovative room visualiser created by Canadian-based company Leap Tools, which enables people to choose their favourite flooring ranges from their website and then use their smart-phones or tablets to overlay them on their own floors at home.

By using this AR technology, they can then see how the flooring would look in different rooms, before they make a purchase. The visualiser is the perfect aid for those looking to match their flooring with existing décor or for those who simply like to see the flooring in situ. What better room to compare to, than your own!

Flooring Superstore Managing Director Dan Foskett said: “Even though we had to close our physical stores due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have experienced strong online sales as people used this lockdown time to concentrate on improving their homes and gardens.

“This prompted us to look at new ways of enhancing the customer experience and being able to bring our products virtually into people’s homes is just one of the ways in which we are adapting to this new world.

“It means people can browse our huge range of flooring, which includes carpet, wood flooring, laminate and LVT via our website and then visualise it in their room without having to leave their home.”

Roomvo works by adding just one line of code to a website. Customers can then pick flooring they like online, take a picture of their room and the flooring will then appear in their home. The programme interprets the scale of the room and the perspective to make the floor look realistic and because the visualiser is integrated into a website, there is no need for an app.

Dan added: “We’re excited about introducing the room visualiser and to be able to make the buying process even better for our customers both on and offline.

“We also understand that people like to see flooring in person so with all 19 of our bricks and mortar stores across the UK now re-open for business, we are giving customers even more ways of choosing their flooring.”