A North East-based flooring retailer is supporting the fight to end homelessness by donating over £25,000 worth of products to one of the UK’s leading housing and homelessness charities.

Flooring Superstore is gifting 590 rugs to Shelter, which helps millions of people every year who are struggling with bad housing or homelessness through its advice, support and legal services.

The rugs will be sold at Shelter’s network of charity shops across England to raise vital funds.

Tracey Morrison, Head of Retail at Shelter England, said: “Donations are the lifeblood of our charity shops, so we are hugely grateful to Flooring Superstore for their generosity. These rugs are a welcome delivery in support of the gradual re-opening of our charity shops after the Covid-19 shut-down.

“Every penny raised will be used to underpin our vital work and frontline support services, which have been flooded with calls from people struggling with housing problems related to the pandemic. From people who’ve lost their jobs and can’t pay their rent, to homeless families stuck sofa-surfing, our expert advisers are helping thousands in desperate need of a safe home right now.

“The free advice and support Shelter provides can be life-changing, so we want to thank the Flooring Superstore for joining us in the fight against bad housing and homelessness at this critical time.”

The donation from Flooring Superstore forms part of the retailer’s corporate social responsibility programme, which results in donations of flooring to dozens of charities, schools, local organisations, and good causes each year.

The retailer makes these donations via its head office in County Durham and through its 19 stores, which stretch from Scotland to South West England.

Dan Foskett, Managing Director of Flooring Superstore, said: “This donation to Shelter is our biggest donation to date, but we felt it was an important one to make, especially during these difficult and unprecedented times.

“We are a fast-growing company with the vast majority of our retail stores opening in the last two years alone, so we recognise the importance of giving something back to the communities which have been so supportive towards us.

“This is why our corporate social responsibility programme is so important, as it enables us to help good causes in the areas where we have stores, whether it’s providing artificial grass for a local school to create an outdoor play area or vinyl flooring for an animal rescue centre.

“In Shelter’s case, we are hoping they will be able to make as much money as possible from the rugs and are looking forward to seeing how this money is spent as part of their ongoing efforts to tackle homelessness and bad housing.”