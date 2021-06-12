Bristol Flyers have completed the signing of American point guard Marcus Evans, out of VCU.

The 6’2″ playmaker has put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract and joins the Flyers on a one-year deal.

Evans starred for two seasons at Rice University between 2015-17, averaging 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 steals in 67 games and was named First Team All-Conference USA in 2016 and 2017.

He was one of the most sought-after transfers of the 2017 offseason, and after transferring to VCU, he helped the team clinch the Athletic 10 Conference title in 2019 and a place in the NCAA tournament.

“It feels amazing – after a long year for everyone it’s great to find a team that has confidence in me,” said Evans.

“Coach Kapoulas wants us to play fast-paced basketball this year and that really aligns with my game – that’s the system I thrive in.

“I like to play in attack mode at all times and I’m always putting pressure on defence. Coming from a school like VCU, you learn to play at both ends. Those things can only translate to wins at any level.

“From what I’ve learned, Bristol’s biggest thing is their home court advantage – so we’ve got a year of cheering to make up for.

“I’m expecting a big year with the Flyers and that’s exactly what the fans should be expecting too.”

Flyers Head Coach Andreas Kapoulas added, “We’re very excited to have Marcus in Bristol this season.

“His college career speaks for itself – you can see that from his numbers.

“What really stood out for me was his winning mentality and the impact that he makes as a player to his teams – he lead Rice to a winning record in Conference USA for the first time since 2005 in his Sophomore year, while in his first year at VCU, he clinched the conference title and made it to the NCAA tournament.

“He is a talented guard that plays hard on both ends. He has an all-around game and a unique combination of production, with his ability to score, distribute, get to the line and force turnovers.”