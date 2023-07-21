Football Club top of the league on Zero Carbon as Sustainable power scheme completes

Ferryhill Town Youth Football Club will be top of the league when it comes to Sustainability after its ground was fitted out with the latest in Zero Carbon technology thanks to leading energy, regeneration and services specialist Equans.

In six weeks, Equans installed a Solar PV array on the roof of Dean Bank Park in Ferryhill along with battery storage so the Club can harness as much renewable electricity as possible to power the clubhouse going forward.

By using PV and battery storage, the club will save 9,000kg of CO2 from being released into the environment every year – reducing Ferryhill’s carbon footprint and save some money on energy bills by being able to be less reliant on drawing power from the grid.

Awarded the contract to carry out the works through NEPO on behalf of Ferryhill Town Council, the works showcase the ability of Equans to carry out multi-faceted schemes to quick timeframes, with the project needing to be started and finished between the end of the 2022/23 season, and the start of pre-season training ahead of the coming campaign for Ferryhill.

The speed of the project is testament to Assistant Site Manager Josie Milne, in her first full project since moving across from Equans’ Resident Liaison team, demonstrating the wide range of possibilities employees at the global energy and construction specialist have to develop their careers.

Josie said: “I’m delighted to have completed the installation of the Zero Carbon electricity system at Dean Bank. The solutions we’ve installed for the Town Council will bring not only significant reductions in the amount of carbon dioxide released into the air, but it will also bring reductions in energy bills too.

“Personally, it’s been great to have been given the responsibility to lead the project from start finish and to have been given the support from Equans to move from a Resident Liaison role into a Site Management position.”

Councillor Curtis Bihari, Mayor of Ferryhill, said: “Ferryhill Town Council takes its responsibility for the environment seriously and is thoroughly committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and its impact on the environment. This project will not only help the Town Council achieve its long-term ambition of becoming carbon neutral, but will also result in reduced energy bills for the Council and Ferryhill Town Youth FC, who are the main users of the Football Pavilion. Ferryhill Town Council is extremely grateful to Equans for delivering this project in such an efficient and professional manner, and within the Council’s budget.”

Supporting the works was Gemini Energy Services. Managing Director Chris Cassells said: “Gemini Energy were delighted to be part of the project team, we worked in close collaboration with Josie and the wider Equans team to ensure the project was completed to a very high standard, within time and on budget. It is also particularly rewarding to help the local community reduce their carbon footprint and fuel bills.”

