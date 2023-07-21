Teesside refurbishment specialists changing face of Dodds Brown properties

A growing list of Teesside properties are receiving a new lease of life because of a strengthening relationship between two Middlesbrough companies.

Dodds Brown, the Tees Valley independent commercial property consultants, said its partnership with Wells CRS is changing the face of the office space it manages.

These include Victoria House, Cavendish House, Westminster House, Dundas House, Hudson Quay and Teesdale Business Park.

Further work is in the pipeline and Dodds Brown, a chartered surveyors operating across the North-East, believes working closely with Wells CRS has been hugely beneficial for the local economy.

Richard Wilson, a senior associate, said: “We manage a big portfolio of buildings across the Tees Valley. What differentiates us from our competition, either regionally or nationally, is that some surveyors will tender a contract to a company outside the area.

“We like to work with local contractors, so the money stays in the local area. The more successful the local economy can be the more successful we are, we see that as giving back.

“We first used Wells CRS as the main go-to electrical contractor for call outs more than ten years ago and now that has broadened into refurbishment works on office buildings, electrical compliance testing and more.

“Garry Wells and his team have fantastic flexibility and availability. If we had an urgent problem we are confident they would pull out the stops to jump on it.”

Wells CRS has recently completed a successful electrical air conditioning refurbishment at Stockton’s Westminster House for Dodds Brown in a short timescale. There has also been a full strip out on the second floor, ceilings replaced and new trench/ducts installed for mains power supplies and air conditioning systems.

Enabling works at Cavendish House has provided safe environments for Dodds Brown to bring other businesses into the Thornaby area by installing a dividing partition across one floor and separating electrics; allowing a client to take on half the floo

Wells have also installed LED lighting, helping Dodds Brown to reduce the carbon footprint of the buildings they manage.

Congested offices at Middlesbrough’s Victoria House, where Dodds Brown is based, has been turned into more open viable office space.

Garry Wells, director at Wells CRS, said: “We carry out reactive and planned maintenance across Teesside using homegrown trained engineers across all maintenance, be it plumbing, joinery, flooring or electrical.

“We cover dilapidation projects for Dodds Brown and our work with them covers all types of properties: from single shop units to household names located in full buildings or large commercial shopping centres like Dundas Arcade.

“The relationship shows trust, commitment and delivery and over the last 18 months we have worked on significant contracts for Dodds Brown, a property management company on our doorstep.

“For us, it is just as important to work with local people as much as we employ local people.”

