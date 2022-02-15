For The Love Of The North Celebrates its Fifth Birthday

Supporting more than 70 local artists and raising £15,000 for charities

Today marks the fifth birthday of Whitley Bay-based For The Love Of The North. Five years ago, husband and wife duo, Paul and Lucy Hull launched For The Love of The North. Born out of their passion for all things northern and a desire to support the talented artists and creatives from around their beloved region, For The Love of The North celebrates all that makes the North such a special place.

Initially conceived as an online gift shop selling presents from around the region, they began their journey with a few supportive artists but have now grown to include prints, cards, homeware and gifts directly sourced from more than 70 artists in the region, who all celebrate different aspects of the North.

Sharing the love over five years, For The Love of The North have:

Supported more than 70 local artists

Raised £ 15,000 for charities including Northumbria NHS Bright Charity, St Oswalds Hospice. Macmillan Cancer Support and the Royal British Legion

Launched sister brand, The Stationery Society, quarterly subscription box collaborating with a range of British artists based around a changing theme

Became a certified Living Wage employer

Mentored Moz Murphy of Grate Independent Cheesemonger

Employed three people through the Kick Start initiative

Appeared with Mary Portas to launch Thrive Street – a collaboration with MasterCard and Enterprise Nation to support small independent businesses

Won Best Newcomer at the 2020 Great Gift Retailer Awards for Midlands, North and Scotland.

Had their ‘Love Will Get Us Through’ charity fundraising print of Newcastle buried in Newcastle Cathedral’s time capsule, to be opened in the year 2121

Lisa Kirkbride, one of the local artists For the Love of the North works with said “I’ve worked with Lucy and Paul since day one and had the pleasure of working with them to create their iconic Love will Get Us Through print that raised over £10K for Northumbria NHS Trust. They’re true ambassadors for small businesses everywhere!”

Ebony Newton added “Paul and Lucy really understand the power of collaboration and over the years we’ve worked together to create a series of FTLOTN exclusives. They are all about empowering artists to reach their potential.”

“I’m so grateful to have started my career with For The Love of The North. I have been given the opportunity to develop both my creative talent and commercial awareness which I feel has set me up for a bright future” commented Caitlin Steele, Kick Start employee.

For The Love Of The North offers a beautiful range of Gifts, Prints and Cards all sourced directly from artists who live and work in the North East of England​ available at www.fortheloveofthenorth.co.uk.