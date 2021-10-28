New Ford Focus introduces new and expressive design for expanded line-up of variants offering less demanding, more engaging and class-leading driving experience, from £22,465 on the road

Electrified 48-volt EcoBoost Hybrid powertrains boosted with new seven-speed Powershift automatic transmission for improved refinement, fuel efficiency 1 and fun-to-drive

and fun-to-drive Latest generation technologies include intelligent SYNC 4 with 13.2-inch screen, free trial of Connected Navigation, Power-Up wireless updates, Dynamic Pixel LED headlights

DUNTON, Essex, Oct. 14, 2021 – Ford today revealed for the first time the new Focus mid-sized family car, featuring expressive new design and fuel-efficient electrified powertrains alongside advanced connectivity and driver assistance technologies designed to make the ownership and driving experience easier and more rewarding.

A new iteration of Ford’s “human-centric” design philosophy brings greater confidence and boldness to the Focus exterior, with a more distinctive approach to the Titanium, ST-Line and Active variants. Each gains unique styling elements that express their individual personalities, with an expanded Vignale pack delivering ultimate luxury and exclusive design features.

The new Focus introduces Ford’s next-generation SYNC 4 technology to greater numbers of customers than ever before, enabling cloud-connected navigation and connected voice control with natural language understanding. SYNC 4 is supported by an all-new, largest in segment 2 13.2-inch landscape centre screen with an intuitive interface designed to make it effortless to navigate a comprehensive range of driving and comfort features. The technology also allows Ford Power-Up wireless software updates to improve functionality over time.

Advanced driver assistance technologies introduced to Focus for the first time include Blind Spot Assist, 3 which monitors the driver’s blind spot for vehicles approaching from behind, and can apply counter-steering to warn the driver and discourage a lane change manoeuvre if a potential collision is detected.

New Focus also for the first time introduces an automatic transmission option for the fuel-saving EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains, offering up to 155 PS. The seven-speed, dual-clutch Powershift automatic makes driving less demanding – particularly in city and stop-start traffic – while complementing the hybrid powertrain’s electrically-boosted performance for typical Focus fun-to-drive.

Ford has also enhanced the 1,653-litre loadspace 4 of the Focus wagon variant for greater practicality, responding to customer feedback to introduce a new wet zone, easy-clean carpet and side trims, and a vertical divider for simple and effective organisation of the loadspace. A spacious and practical five-door hatchback is also offered.

In addition, Ford today also revealed the new Focus ST, developed by Ford Performance. Featuring sporty new exterior styling and alloy wheel designs, a head-turning Mean Green paint option and all-new, in-house developed Performance Seats, the Focus ST continues to be offered with a high performance EcoBoost petrol powertrain and five-door or wagon body styles.

“The Ford Focus is a success story more than 20 years in the making, and its appeal has always been grounded in delivering an attractive design and first-class driving dynamics,” said Roelant de Waard, general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “With next-generation SYNC 4 adding Connected Navigation with the largest screen in the segment, new Focus customers will enjoy an enhanced digital experience that fits seamlessly into their lives.”

Modern, fresh Focus design

The new Focus introduces a fresh and confident exterior inspired by Ford’s “human-centric” design philosophy, giving each new Focus variant a distinct personality.

A new bonnet design increases the height of the nose for greater visual presence across the line-up, and the Ford “blue oval” badge is relocated from the bonnet lip to the centre of the larger upper grille.

New LED headlights are standard on all new Focus variants and now include integrated fog light functionality that allows a cleaner, sleeker lower fascia design, and deliver a distinctive and purposeful light signature. Five-door and wagon models feature a darkened taillight lens for a premium look, while high-series LED taillights feature a new internal design with a darker central section and an eye-catching new loop light pattern.

Each new Focus variant benefits from unique design details, with upper grille and fascia designs reflecting distinct personalities and creating greater differentiation across the range. Connected and Titanium series feature a wide upper grille with a gloss chrome surround, distinguished by its strong horizontal bars and matched by upturning side vents that flow from the lower grille. In addition, Titanium series features a hot-stamped chrome finish to the upper grille bars.

The Ford Performance-inspired ST-Line variant’s sportier character is delivered using a uniquely proportioned trapezoidal upper grille, supported by a gloss black honeycomb finish alongside broader side vents and a deeper lower grille. ST-Line variants also feature side skirts, a rear diffuser and a discreet rear spoiler.

The adventurous Active variant takes inspiration from SUV design cues for a more rugged appearance. A wider upper grille features more substantial vertical strakes, and a deeper lower grille and taller side vents complement the raised ride height and black body cladding.

Expanded availability of the Vignale pack for new Focus introduces ultimate luxury specification for Titanium, ST-Line and Active models. Alongside enhanced equipment levels and interior finishes, Vignale specification introduces satin finishes to the upper grille and side vents in place of a body colour finish, and exclusive alloy wheel designs. The new Focus benefits from five new alloy wheel designs across the range.

“The Focus has always been at the forefront of our ‘human-centric’ design philosophy, and now we have created a line-up that has even more personality,” said Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe. “Every Focus oozes quality and modernity driven by technology, while each variant has a character that our customers can connect with emotionally — reflecting their own personality.”

Electrified performance

A diverse powertrain line-up includes electrified options that enhance the efficiency, refinement and the renowned fun-to-drive experience that has been a key part of the Focus appeal for more than 20 years.

More Focus drivers will be able to benefit from the enhanced fuel efficiency and performance of new Focus’ EcoBoost Hybrid engines following the introduction of a seven-speed Powershift automatic transmission option, with WLTP fuel efficiency from 47.9 mpg and CO 2 emissions from 119 g/km. 1

In addition to a less-demanding two-pedal driving experience, the dual-clutch Powershift transmission delivers seamless acceleration and smooth, fast gear changes, with triple downshifts for responsive overtaking. In Sport Drive Mode, the automatic gearbox holds lower gears for sportier responses, and the transmission also offers manual gear selection, with sporty paddle-shifters as standard on ST‑Line variants.

The Powershift automatic also supports fuel-saving by keeping the hybrid engine at the optimum rpm for efficiency, and by allowing rolling Auto Start-Stop to operate below 12 km/h (7 mph).

Available with 125 PS and 155 PS power outputs, the new Focus’ 48-volt mild hybrid 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain is also available with a six-speed manual gearbox, with WLTP fuel efficiency from 51.4 mpg and CO 2 emissions from 116 g/km. The hybrid powertrain replaces the standard alternator with a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG), enabling energy normally lost during braking to be recovered and stored in a dedicated lithium-ion battery pack. The BISG is also able to act as a motor, providing torque assistance to either increase the total torque available from the powertrain for more responsive in-gear acceleration, or reduce the amount of work required by the engine for improved fuel efficiency.

The new Focus also offers Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine with 125 PS power output and a six-speed manual gearbox, and from 47.1 mpg fuel efficiency and 121 g/km CO 2 WLTP. Features including Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing and high-pressure direct injection contribute to overall efficiency and responsive performance.

For higher mileage drivers, Ford’s 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine is available with 120 PS power outputs, with fuel efficiency from 56.5 mpg and 120 g/km CO 2 WLTP, offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new Focus also features selectable Drive Mode technology, enabling drivers to choose between Normal, Sport and Eco modes that can adjust the responses of the throttle pedal, Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) and automatic gearbox to suit the driving scenario. Active models also feature Slippery mode for increased confidence in low-grip conditions and Trail mode that is designed to help maintain momentum on deformable surfaces.

Technology to make life easier

The new Focus seamlessly integrates Ford’s latest convenience and driving technologies for a comfortable and connected driving experience.

Focus is the highest-volume Ford passenger vehicle to-date to benefit from the new SYNC 4 communication and entertainments system, 5 which uses a sophisticated machine learning algorithm to learn from drivers’ behaviour and deliver more accurate suggestions and search results over time.

SYNC 4 is supported by an all-new 13.2-inch central touchscreen, with an intuitive interface that means drivers never are more than a touch or two away from any application, information or control they need. The new touchscreen also incorporates controls for functions such as heating and ventilation that were previously activated using physical buttons, resulting in a cleaner and less cluttered centre console. The system also delivers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoTM compatibility, allowing seamless integration between smartphone functions and SYNC 4.

Advanced speech recognition allows occupants to use natural speech in 15 European languages, combining on-board data with Internet searches – enabled by FordPass Connect – for quick, accurate responses to commands for everything from entertainment, phone calls and text messages to climate control and weather information.

The SYNC 4 system also enables Ford Power-Up wireless software updates that will improve the new Focus over time, and can install much of the new software in the background or at pre-scheduled times, with many updates requiring little to no action by customers. These upgrades can help improve the ownership experience and may help reduce the need for repair trips, as well as enhancing features, quality, experiences, capability and convenience.

Using the FordPass app, 6 a range of connected services can be accessed using a smartphone, allowing the customer to stay connected with their car from anywhere with a data signal and utilise features such as Vehicle Status – for checking fuel levels, oil life and more – and Remote Start. 7 Ford’s SecuriAlert system 8 can provide extra peace of mind by using vehicle sensors to monitor for any attempt to enter the vehicle – even if a key is used – and send alerts to the user’s phone.

New Focus vehicles with SYNC 4 benefit from complimentary trial access to Connected Navigation 8 and Ford Secure 8 subscriptions, which enables features such as live traffic, weather and parking information 8 as well as Local Hazard Information 3 for an enhanced customer experience.

The Ford Secure subscription includes Stolen Vehicles Services, 8 which provides 24-hour on-call assistance in the event of the vehicle being stolen, including tracking and recovery. The Ford Secure subscription will receive Neighbourhood Alerts – notifications from other SecuriAlert-protected vehicles in your area, and Location Alerts – the ability to create user-chosen boundaries and push notifications should the vehicle leave these areas, as Power-Up wireless updates at a later date.

Connected Navigation 8 includes real-time and predictive traffic information delivered by TomTom, with Garmin® supplying in-vehicle and in-cloud routing to suggest the most efficient routes. Live weather information keeps the driver informed of conditions along their route and at their destination and can warn of severe weather events that may affect their journey, 8 while three-dimensional maps of major cities and parking information help navigate unfamiliar environments.

Advanced lighting technologies include standard full LED headlights incorporating Automatic High Beam Control, 3 and Manoeuvring Light that activates a wider beam pattern for better visibility when the vehicle detects a low-speed manoeuvre. 3 In addition, an available high-series Dynamic Pixel LED headlamp incorporates advanced features including:

Glare-Free High Beam 3 which uses a front-mounted camera to detect oncoming traffic and create a “glare-free spot” within the beam pattern by blocking those rays that would otherwise shine in the eyes of other road-users

which uses a front-mounted camera to detect oncoming traffic and create a “glare-free spot” within the beam pattern by blocking those rays that would otherwise shine in the eyes of other road-users Camera-based Dynamic Bending, 3 which uses a forward-facing camera to read the road ahead and illuminate the inside of curves in the road, increasing the field of vision

which uses a forward-facing camera to read the road ahead and illuminate the inside of curves in the road, increasing the field of vision Bad-Weather Light, 3 which changes the beam pattern for better visibility when windscreen wipers are activated

which changes the beam pattern for better visibility when windscreen wipers are activated Sign-based Light, 3 which uses a forward-facing camera to detect road signs and use them as a cue to adjust the beam pattern and better illuminate cyclists and pedestrians at junctions and roundabouts

The new Focus also adds to its comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, designed to boost driver confidence and make driving less demanding.

Blind Spot Assist 3 builds on the functionality of Blind Spot Information System by monitoring the driver’s blind spots for vehicles approaching from behind, and can apply counter-steering to warn the driver and discourage a lane change if a potential collision is detected, guiding the vehicle away from danger. The system scans adjacent lanes for vehicles up to 28 metres behind 20 times per second, and can operate at speeds from 40 mph up to 124 mph.

Also new to Focus is Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage, 3 which allows the driver to enter the length and width of the trailer they wish to tow using the SYNC 4 touchscreen. The system will automatically compensate, warning the driver if another vehicle is in the blind spot of the trailer being towed.

New Intersection Assist 3 uses the Focus’s forward-facing camera in combination with radar to monitor the road ahead for potential collisions with oncoming vehicles in parallel lanes. The system can automatically apply the brakes when travelling at up to 18 mph to help prevent or mitigate accidents where a driver is turning across the path of an oncoming vehicle, such as at a crossroads or junction. The system functions without the need for road markings or furniture and also at night with headlights activated.

Also available are Local Hazard Information 3 that can inform drivers of a hazardous situation on the road ahead, even if the incident is not visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring, 3 which helps to ease the strain of driving in stop-start traffic. Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking 3 helps drivers avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions with vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, while Active Park Assist 2 3 operates gear selection, acceleration and braking to enable fully automated parking manoeuvres simply by holding down a button.

New Focus models also feature Rear Occupant Alert, designed to help drivers avoid leaving children or pets in their vehicle by reminding them to check the back seats when the rear doors have been opened at the start of a journey.

“The new Focus is packed with new technologies and features that all deliver a tangible benefit to the driver or passengers in terms of comfort, convenience or safety,” said Glen Goold, Ford Focus vehicle line director. “Our customers expect to find the latest features when they step into a Ford and that they will blend seamlessly into their lives – this is what we have achieved with the new Focus.”

Focus wagon more practical than ever

In response to customer feedback, a range of innovative new features have been introduced to the new Focus wagon loadspace that make it even more practical and convenient for customers.

The luggage space is now trimmed with a high-quality cropped carpet – previously used exclusively as cabin flooring and floor mats on Vignale-specification vehicles – which not only delivers a premium feel but uses short fibres that make it easier to clean. An additional side load net is ideal for storing smaller items that could otherwise move freely around the loadspace while travelling, and twin LED lights provide clearer illumination in low-light conditions.

The adjustable load-floor now has a central hinge, allowing it to be folded to create a vertical divider that locks into place at a 90-degree angle, creating two separate spaces to keep items more securely in place.

The load area also now features a wet zone, with a load-floor liner inserted into the space to provide water resistance against items such as wet suits and umbrellas. The water-resistant lining can be removed from the space for easy draining or cleaning, and the area can be enclosed from the rest of the boot with floor folded down, or separated with the vertical divider to create wet and dry zones.

In addition, the Focus wagon luggage space now contains a “quick guide” customer instruction label with simplified diagrams to explain the multiple functionalities of the load area. During customer research, Ford found that 98 per cent of current Focus wagon owners were not aware of all the existing features such as the stowable tonneau cover and boot floor, remote seat release and floor divider system. The label simply and clearly explains the features without the user needing to consult the owner’s manual for instructions.

New Focus ST

Ford today also revealed for the first time the new Focus ST, offering powerful EcoBoost petrol powertrains, available in hatchback and wagon body styles and developed by Ford Performance.

The new Focus ST features a bold exterior design that further emphasises its high-performance character. Details include honeycomb upper and lower front grilles, large side vents, side skirts and aerodynamically-optimised spoilers on the lower fascia and rear roof. A new design of 18‑inch alloy wheel is standard, with optional 19-inch wheels also available.

Inside, the Focus ST features all-new Performance Seats, developed in-house by Ford

Performance engineers to provide high levels of support and comfort whether on the track or the school run. The seats have been given the seal of approval from the leading spinal health organisation Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (AGR) (the Campaign for Healthier Backs). Fourteen-way power seat adjustment, including four-way adjustable lumbar support, helps drivers reach their ideal driving position, while standard seat heating contributes to high levels of comfort.

The new Focus ST is powered by a 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine, delivering 280 PS and 420 Nm of torque supported by a twin-scroll turbocharger with anti-lag technology. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard with rev-matching technology when specified with the optional X Pack for smoother, more consistent down-shifts. A seven-speed automatic with paddle shifters is also available.

Further high-performance driving technologies include an electronic limited-slip differential that enhances cornering performance and traction when accelerating, as well as available Continuously Controlled Damping that monitors steering, braking, suspension and body inputs 500 times a second to adjust damping responses to deliver optimal ride comfort and cornering control. ST models equipped with the upgraded X pack feature Dynamic Pixel LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and an additional Track mode within the selectable Drive Modes, for optimised EPAS feedback, a more aggressive throttle tuning and greater leeway from the ESC system.

“The new Focus ST is a crucial part of the new Focus range; it is the ultimate expression of the Focus philosophy that you can have a car that delivers true excitement and driving pleasure while still fitting seamlessly into everyday life,” de Waard said.