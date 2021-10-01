DUNTON, U.K. September, 6 2021 – Ford vehicles were the UK’s 1-2-3-4 best sellers last month, as Transit Custom and Two-Tonne, Puma and Ranger took the respective honours.

Mandy Dean, commercial vehicle director for Ford of Britain & Ireland, said: “In 2020, The Transit Custom was just behind the Ford Fiesta as the UKs best-selling vehicle. In February 2021, Transit and Transit Custom went one step further with the two-tonne Transit being overall top-selling vehicle and now in August both Transit Custom and two-tonne are joined by the Ford Ranger in 4th place with Ford Puma taking a comfortable 3rd.”

In August Ford achieved #1 for total sales, #1 for Commercial Vehicle Sales and #3 for Passenger Vehicle sales.