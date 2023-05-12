Former College student to bring back pain intervention to the UK

A former Newcastle College University Centre (NCUC) student is set to be the first person in the UK to deploy German-developed BALLance tools and exercises to tackle common back problems.
Sophie Hastings, who graduated with a BSc Sport and Exercise Rehabilitation from NCUC, studied the BALLance concept as part of one of her assignments. Dr Tanja Kühne, who developed the balance concept, was so impressed by Sophie’s work, she’s allowed Sophie to start using the concept with back pain sufferers in the North East. Sophie is currently the only UK practitioner permitted to use BALLance, and with the ONS finding that more people 62,000 people left the workforce in 2022 due to back pain, it couldn’t come at a better time.
Alongside offering BALLance therapy, Sophie also uses the rehabilitation skills she studied during her degree to support people with Multiple Sclerosis through the MS Research and Relief Fund at Benmar House in Morpeth and the Elderberries program set up by The Alnwick Garden Trust, which aims to combat the impact of loneliness and isolation for people over 55 living in Northumberland.
Sophie understands first-hand how debilitating health problems can be and wants to show more people the benefits of exercise. Sophie, who manages chronic fatigue and epilepsy, said: “I decided to study exercise rehabilitation because it was exercise that helped me get back on my feet after I became unwell. When I found the course at NCUC, it seemed a perfect fit. It also offered things other universities didn’t, such as work-ready qualifications in personal training and gym instructing. It meant I was employable straight away, doing something I’m passionate about. Alongside this, the student support team were amazing as supporting me and making adjustments throughout my studies.”
Jon Ridley, Deputy Principal of Newcastle College and University Centre said: “We are delighted that Sophie is thriving in the early stage of her career. Sophie is putting the skills she developed as an NCUC student to great use helping others through exercise. Newcastle College University Centre is all about providing an environment to nurture the talent of people like Sophie. We take great pride that our graduates go on to make a positive difference in the places they choose to live and work. Sophie is now working in the community and having a real impact on the region – she is a true inspiration to our students of the future.”
