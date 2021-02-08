The Entrepreneurs’ Forum has welcomed a former North East Woman Entrepreneur of the Year to its board who will help drive a new digital-focused offering.

Kari Owers, the managing director of O Communications, founded the Newcastle-based creative agency in 2005 and has a 25-plus year career in strategic communications.

Hailing from Northern Ireland and settling in Newcastle in the 1990s, she was named North East Woman Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012 and brings with her a wealth of experience in working in and with scale up businesses.

She will be the host of the Forum’s new ‘An Evening with’ events, a series of evening events that will provide Forum members the opportunity to hear from a well-respected entrepreneur and to network with peers.

Kari is the Forum’s most recent board appointment, joining James Robson MBE (chairman); Gill Courtney MBE; Yvonne Bell; Dean Benson; Brendon Hayward, John Waterworth, Brian Palmer and Aman Chahal.

Kari, who is also a business mentor and communications adviser to several non-profit organisations, and North East ambassador for the Prince’s Trust Women Supporting Women campaign, said: “There has never been a better time to join the board of the Forum; entrepreneurs will naturally be the ones who look for the opportunity to create and grow businesses that will lead us out of the impact of the pandemic in the months and years to come.

“The Forum has a special member base that is positive and forward-thinking and gives a boost of energy to their peers leading businesses, tacking issues head-on and it brings the right people together to challenge and support each other.

“Joining the Forum was the first thing I did when I started my business and over the last 15 years I have benefited from advice and mentoring from many of its members, whilst learning from top entrepreneurs tell their stories and building new relationships at their events. I have gained invaluable knowledge and made new friendships that have lasted over the years, so now I’m happy to give back.”

James Robson MBE, chair of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum, said: “We are very proud to have some of the region’s leading entrepreneurs on our board, sharing experience from a wide range of sectors and giving guidance to their peers.

“A longstanding member of the Forum, Kari has been a fantastic ambassador for the organisation over the years. Her input as an experienced entrepreneur and as a member of the Forum is hugely valued and I’m looking forward to working with Kari and the board on exciting developments happening within the Forum.”