A foundation has recently launched in memory of Charlie Dallas Lancaster who tragically passed away last year following a long battle with mental health.

At just 36, Charlie was a successful entrepreneur who ran multiple businesses in the property sector, whilst also sitting on the board of charity organisation, The York Round Table.

An advocate for many local charities and regular fundraiser, Charlie’s family and friends wanted to honour his dedicated community work by setting up the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation.

Having already raised £3000 in the first week of its launch, Charlie’s work will live on through his two sisters, partner and four friends, who have created the foundation to support a variety of charities across York, North Yorkshire and beyond.

The foundation has initially chosen to focus on two charities, of which Charlie was an active supporter, for their first event ‘A Mile a Life’ running from Sunday 23rd May to Wednesday 23rd June 2021.

The month-long challenge will raise money for local mental health organisation York Mind and youth homelessness prevention charity SASH.

In 2019, a staggering 5,691 deaths across England and Wales were caused due to suicide, with over three quarter of those belonging to men.

The Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation is aiming to complete a mile for each of those 5,691 who have sadly passed, whilst raising awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy mindset by participating in physical activity.

In addition to the two chosen charities, future fundraising will support The Lions Barber Collective, a charity set up to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

Discussing the launch of their first event, Charlie’s elder sister Victoria Taylor said, “We want to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health whilst encouraging people to take part, make connections and speak openly about their own challenges.

“We hope that partaking members will be able to create new friendships and in turn, encourage people to speak out if they are struggling.”

Charlie’s younger sister Alexandra Lancaster added “It’s great to be able to carry on his legacy by raising money for these brilliant local charities.”

The final day of the month-long challenge will be on Charlie’s birthday; the foundation will be hosting a group walk from York to Charlie’s memorial bench at Bishopthorpe Crematorium in his memory.

To get involved in the challenge you can join the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation group on Strava, where miles for the event can be completed by walking, running, biking, swimming or rowing.

For more details on the event, including how to donate, please visit https://cdlf.uk/