Cloud technology staffing specialists Frank Recruitment Group will create more than 1,500 new jobs in the next 12 months, it has announced.

As the recovery of the tech market outperforms expectations, the growing need for tech talent is fuelling enormous demand for the firm’s expert cloud staffing services. To address this demand and help it continue to deliver the best professionals in the cloud ecosystem to businesses all over the world, Frank Recruitment Group is aiming to recruit a huge number of new staff.

Frank Recruitment Group currently employees almost 2,000 people across offices in Europe, North America, Australasia and Asia. The company is already hiring around 130 people every month, with this new hiring drive set to increase global headcount by roughly 80%.

Around a quarter of these new roles will be created across Frank Recruitment Group’s London and Newcastle offices, equating to almost 400 jobs.

The vast majority of these newly created positions will be entry-level sales roles, open to anyone with a drive to succeed. Frank Recruitment Group’s comprehensive training program means no previous experience in the industry is necessary, as all new hires will be fully supported through their upskilling journey.

Original forecasts by Forrester estimated a return to 6.5% annual growth for the tech market, following the recession of 2020. This estimate was recently updated in light of the market’s robust economic performance, with Forrester now predicting that US tech budgets will expand by 7.4% in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022.

This significant boom is being driven primarily by growth in the software market, which is expected to expand by 10% in 2021 and 2022. Adoption of security platforms as the world increases its online footprint, the uptick in AI functionality in software, and the custom app development revival are all expected to drive this hike in software and SaaS spending. With this growth comes an increasing outlay on tech consulting and outsourcing services.

As the global economy recovers, project spending from CIOs and IT leadership is expected to fuel demand for tech consulting and outsourcing services, particularly in fields such as system integration, cloud platform services, and training and upskilling.

The news comes after the firm revealed plans for a new office in Toronto, Ontario, set to open its doors in October. The Canadian hub will take Frank Recruitment Group’s total global locations to 22, far from its beginnings in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, with just three employees.

“The demand for tech professionals right now is unprecedented,” said Zoë Morris, President at Frank Recruitment Group.

Businesses are implementing new platforms and processes that will enable them to be more efficient and more competitive, and they cannot do that without access to tech talent.

“With this rise in digital transformation has come a vast number of new roles being created right across the cloud technology field, and the need for our support not only to help organizations source professionals with the right skills to get the job done, but retain and develop them as well, has never been greater.

“The sheer number of new roles we’re going to be creating within our business speaks to the enormous potential that exists in the tech market. We’re absolutely thrilled to be in a position to help ambitious people benefit from this amazing opportunity and offer exciting, rewarding careers to so many new employees.”