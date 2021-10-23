FREE arts activity sessions have been arranged to help young Wearsiders with their mental wellbeing

Arts Centre Washington and Sunderland Culture are launching the free Arts and Wellbeing sessions, called Creative Me, for young people aged 13 – 18. The sessions will take place on a Tuesday, from 5 – 6.30pm, starting Tuesday, November 9, and are supported by mental health charity Washington Mind.

The weekly sessions will allow young people to work with guest artists on a range of different artforms and are designed to develop creative skills as well as help manage low level mental health conditions such as anxiety and panic attacks.

Angela Wilson, Young People’s Project Lead Counsellor Washington Mind, said: “Young people have consistently reported the positive impact of art and creativity on their mental wellness – they instinctively know of its power, and its ability to create new spaces in which to think, feel and make sense of our worlds.

“Creativity and the arts are essential for our mental health, they bring us hope, comfort and the possibility of seeing life in a different way.”

Rachel Hamer, Young People’s and Community Producer for Sunderland Culture at Arts Centre Washington added: “The Covid pandemic has been hard on people of all ages and creativity has been an outlet for so many – and a fantastic way to support our health and wellbeing.

“We are excited to start the Creative Me group at supported by Washington Mind and for it to be a space for young people to be creative and supported with their mental health.”

If you are interested in finding out more or signing up for the sessions visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk or e-mail acw@sunderland.gov.uk