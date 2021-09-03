Will I Have Enough Money to Retire?

Date: 10.30am – 11.15am

Time: 23 September 2021

Our latest Greaves West & Ayre Investment Update is scheduled for 23 September 2021 – we do hope you will be able to join us.

Following on from our last webinar when we looked at the Investment Process, Mark Harrison will explain the role of an Independent Financial Advisor (IFA). He will highlight how an IFA is much more than someone who helps with your investments. Finding someone with the right credentials and the right fit for you can lead to a long, successful relationship. Mark will also introduce some of the most recent members of our Wealth Management team, so you can put faces to those new names you may have seen.

At GWA we installed our first computer over 50 years ago. Since then we’ve continually invested in the latest technology to enhance the services we offer to our clients. Joe O’Brien will be showing just how easy planning for the future can be using some of our latest financial planning software. No matter how technology or investment savvy you may be, we are pretty sure this will make planning a lot clearer and simpler to understand for everyone.

Finally, we welcome back Andrew Alexander who will provide us with his usual and unique summary of the financial markets.

In this webinar we will:

explain what to look for in an Independent Financial Advisor

demonstrate some exciting new financial planning tools

provide a roundup of the financial markets

This webinar is free to attend and registration is quick and easy via this link.

As always, we are keen to understand any concerns that really matter to you. If you do have questions, please send these to us in advance, so we can address them during the presentations or in the wrap-up Q&A. There is space on the registration form to add any questions you wish to ask.