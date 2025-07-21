Freemasons donate for new playground markings

Northumberland Freemasons have generously donated more than £6,000 to help transform the playground at Shilbottle First School, a small rural primary in a former mining village near Alnwick.

The donation funded the installation of vibrant thermoplastic playground markings designed to promote both physical activity and mental development. These markings—featuring games, activity trails, and learning prompts—have been professionally applied by a specialist company, creating a safe, engaging environment for the children.

Jim Thompson, an Alnwick based Freemason closely involved with the initiative, said:

“We’re proud to support such a worthwhile project. The children at Shilbottle First School deserve every opportunity to learn and thrive, and we believe this new play area will bring them joy, energy, and important life skills through active play.”

Gary Parnaby, Headteacher at Shilbottle First School, added:

“We’ve been working closely with Northumberland Freemasons to enhance our school environment. Thanks to their fundraising efforts, we’ve already been able to provide fitness equipment like skipping ropes, as well as gardening tools donated by members to support our garden—the most northerly RHS garden in England.

“This latest funding allowed us to take the next step by making our playground a safer and more stimulating space for the children. It’s a fantastic contribution to our school community, and we’re incredibly grateful.”

The £6,000 donation came through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, which donates around £160,000 annually to local causes across Northumberland, Newcastle, and North Tyneside. From food banks to youth development projects, the Freemasons’ contributions help strengthen communities throughout the region.

To learn more about Freemasonry or to explore membership opportunities, visit www.northumberlandmasons.org.uk.