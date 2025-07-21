  • Mon. Jul 21st, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Charity

Freemasons donate for new playground markings

ByKeith Newman Highlights PR

Jul 21, 2025 #active play for children, #Alnwick primary school, #Freemason, #Freemason community funding, #Northumberland education support., #Northumberland Freemasons donation, #Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Fund, #rural school support, #school playground transformation, #Shilbottle First School playground, #thermoplastic playground markings
shilbottle

Northumberland Freemasons have generously donated more than £6,000 to help transform the playground at Shilbottle First School, a small rural primary in a former mining village near Alnwick.

The donation funded the installation of vibrant thermoplastic playground markings designed to promote both physical activity and mental development. These markings—featuring games, activity trails, and learning prompts—have been professionally applied by a specialist company, creating a safe, engaging environment for the children.

Jim Thompson, an Alnwick based Freemason closely involved with the initiative, said:

“We’re proud to support such a worthwhile project. The children at Shilbottle First School deserve every opportunity to learn and thrive, and we believe this new play area will bring them joy, energy, and important life skills through active play.”

Gary Parnaby, Headteacher at Shilbottle First School, added:

“We’ve been working closely with Northumberland Freemasons to enhance our school environment. Thanks to their fundraising efforts, we’ve already been able to provide fitness equipment like skipping ropes, as well as gardening tools donated by members to support our garden—the most northerly RHS garden in England.

“This latest funding allowed us to take the next step by making our playground a safer and more stimulating space for the children. It’s a fantastic contribution to our school community, and we’re incredibly grateful.”

The £6,000 donation came through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, which donates around £160,000 annually to local causes across Northumberland, Newcastle, and North Tyneside. From food banks to youth development projects, the Freemasons’ contributions help strengthen communities throughout the region.

To learn more about Freemasonry or to explore membership opportunities, visit www.northumberlandmasons.org.uk.

By Keith Newman Highlights PR

Related Post

Arts and Culture Charity Entertainment Events Games Kids North East Northumberland Travel & Tourism
Lililympics Returns for Summer 2025
Jul 21, 2025 rwoodcock01
Arts and Culture Charity Entertainment Events North East Northumberland Travel & Tourism
Plans Hotting Up For The Alnwick Garden’s Winter Light Trail
Jul 21, 2025 rwoodcock01
Business Charity Durham Events Health Life Social Teesside
Red Balloons members walking towards better mental health with Banks Group grant support
Jul 21, 2025 JulianFPR

You missed

Charity
Arts and Culture Charity Entertainment Events Games Kids North East Northumberland Travel & Tourism
Motoring Sports
Arts and Culture Charity Entertainment Events North East Northumberland Travel & Tourism