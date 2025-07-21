  • Mon. Jul 21st, 2025

Lililympics Returns for Summer 2025

Byrwoodcock01

Lililympics celebrations at Lilidorei, The Alnwick Garden

With the school holidays right around the corner, Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden is lighting a torch and announcing the return of Lililympics.

For six weeks of summer fun, the magical play village will be transformed into an arena of imagination and playful competition, with games including axe throwing, Booger Ball and spoon races. Visitors can also explore the slides and rope bridges of Elfwin Drin, the largest play structure in the world, standing at 85 feet tall.

Nathan Bonk, head of play at Lilidorei, explains: “The clans living here at Lilidorei are each desperate to win the 2025 Lililympic Games.

“Throughout the summer holidays, visitors to our village can choose a team to represent in a host of games and challenges. A winning clan will be announced each week, with the overall champion crowned as the summer draws to a close.

“Last year, it was the fairies who flew across the finish line in first place – but which team will take to the podium this year?”

Lilidorei is the creation of the Duchess of Northumberland, who designed the magical village to inspire children to indulge their imaginations. The venue now offers a combination ticket, enabling visitors to explore both The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei for one price. For more information, please visit: https://www.alnwickgarden.com/events/lililympics-at-lilidorei/

By rwoodcock01

