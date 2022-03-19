AN historic hotel is getting its teeth into fundraising with a series of spring lunches in aid of a much-loved hospice.

Headlam Hall, between Darlington and Barnard Castle, has supported St Teresa’s Hospice for more than a decade.

The latest initiative will see donations from spring lunches throughout March and April raise hundreds of pounds for the hospice’s coffers.

Guests will also be able to combine lunch with spa sessions, a game of golf, or even an overnight stay, using Headlam Hall as a base to explore the surrounding area including the market town of Barnard Castle.

Later in the year Headlam Hall will also open its historic gardens to the public to raise more funds for the hospice, which provides care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire.

Headlam Hall Hotel owner Thomas Robinson said: “We are contacted several times a week by charities looking for support but we like the hospice because it is a local organisation and a very worthwhile cause.

“In the past we have helped in a number of ways including staging fundraisers here, such as charity golf competitions and Burns night suppers, as well as providing prizes for the annual ball. I’m delighted to be able to continue that support with the spring lunches and open garden event. As we have renovated the hotel over the years we have also donated unwanted furniture for upcycling for sale in the hospices excellent charity shops.”

Under the offer lunches are available on a Monday (excluding Easter Monday) or Tuesday with guests receiving a free glass of wine worth £6 when they choose either the £19.50 two course or £24.50 three course lunch, with a £2 contribution being made to the hospice for every person. The initiative is expected to raise up to £500.

Lunch is served from noon to 2pm, with a choice of four items for each course. To book a table phone (01325) 730238.

“It’s a lovely time of year to come out to Headlam for lunch and perhaps a stroll around the four acre walled gardens, where we also grow fruit and vegetables for our kitchen,” said Thomas.

“Then in the summer we will open the gardens again for a donation in aid of St Teresa’s. The hall dates back to Jacobean times of 1648 and is now a grade II* listed building. The gardens are also part of the listing and were formalised in the Georgian period.”

St Teresa’s Hospice chief executive Jane Bradshaw said: “Headlam Hall has been a staunch supporter of the hospice over the years and we are thrilled with its latest offer to raise much-needed funds to sustain our crucial work for the community.”