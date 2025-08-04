Number of new convertible model options halved compared to 2000xx

CarGurus’ latest annual Convertibles Report reveals there are just 16 new convertibles from the UK’s top 30 car manufacturers 1 , a drop of almost 50% since 2000

As of 2025, nearly 70% of the U.K.’s top 30 automotive brands do not make a convertible

Analysis from the last 25 years shows the biggest drop in available models occurred over the last five years, falling 49% compared to 2020

In 2025, there are two electric vehicle options from the most popular manufacturers

The used car market continues to offer a wide selection of soft top options, with CarGurus sharing a guide to the best new and used convertible cars in 2025

Open-top driving is increasingly becoming a rarity for U.K. drivers as the number of new convertible model options has dropped by nearly 50% since 2000 — a 20-year low after peaking in 2005.

Results from the latest annual Convertibles Report by CarGurus — a leading automotive marketplace in the U.K. to shop, buy, and sell used vehicles — reveal that consumers only have the choice of 16 new convertible model options from the U.K.’s top 30 manufacturers1, This represents a decrease of 48% compared to 31 in 2000.

The greatest drop in available models occurred in the last five years, showing a decline of 45% from the 29 options available in 2020. Even in the past 12 months, the body style has experienced an almost 28% decline, dropping from a choice of 22 cars to today’s 16.

CarGurus’ research also revealed that in 2025, only 10 manufacturers still offer convertibles as part of their model ranges, compared to 15 in 2000 and 23 in 2005, the height of selection. Now 68% of the nation’s most popular car makers don’t include this body style in their new model lineup. The brands with convertible models in their current range are BMW, Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Mazda, MG, Mini, Mercedes, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

Of these, just five have consistently offered a soft top to customers over the last 25 years — BMW, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

In the last 12 months, Audi has ceased offering any convertibles as part of its range. The brand’s flagship model, the R8 Spyder, had been on sale for 16 years.

Predated only by the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, the Mazda MX-5 is the longest-standing affordable convertible still on sale in the U.K., having been around since 1990.

BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, and Volkswagen have included at least one convertible as part of their model range for decades. More recently, BMW has offered them via the ‘Z’ range of cars, starting with the Z1 in 1989, and has consistently offered a convertible since the unveiling of the Z3 in 1995. While Porsche is synonymous with the convertible, its 911 Cabriolet and Boxster models have had an enduring presence since the 1980s and 1990s, respectively.

Of the 16 convertibles from the top 30 manufacturers in the U.K., two of them are electric vehicles (at the time of writing): the MG Cyberster and the Fiat 500e C. Outside of these top 30 car makers other electric convertibles include the Abarth 500e and Maserati GranCabrio Folgore.

Chris Knapman, CarGurus U.K. Editorial Director, said: “Our latest annual Convertibles Report highlights more than just a drop in new car model selection. It reflects a wider shift in the automotive landscape towards SUVs. As evidence of this, note that while the number of new convertibles on sale has fallen by 45% since 2020, the number of new SUVs and crossovers has grown by a staggering 543%.

“Thankfully, the new models that are still available in soft top form are of a very high calibre and cover a fairly broad range, from the electric Fiat 500e C city car through to more traditional sports cars such as the Porsche 911 Cabriolet. Plus, of course, the used car market remains a rich ground for soft top motoring, with our top picks such as the Mazda MX-5 starting from less than £5,000.”

On the CarGurus platform, there are thousands of used convertible models to choose from. Current listings range from value options priced from approximately £1,000, to premium used models in the hundreds of thousands.

For motorists looking for guidance when choosing a convertible, CarGurus has published a guide to the best new and used convertible cars in 2025.

The Best New and Used Convertibles to Buy in 2025

30 TOP BRANDS IN THE U.K. CONVERTIBLES 2000 CONVERTIBLES 2005 CONVERTIBLES 2010 CONVERTIBLES 2015 CONVERTIBLES 2020 CONVERTIBLES 2025 AUDI 2 3 5 7 6 – BMW 3 4 5 6 6 5 CITROEN 0 1 1 1 – – DACIA 0 – – – – – FIAT 0 – 1 1 1 1 FORD 0 1 1 1 1 1 HONDA 1 1 – – – – HYUNDAI 0 – – – – – JAGUAR 1 1 1 2 1 – JEEP 0 1 1 1 1 1 KIA 0 – – – – – LAND ROVER 0 1 – – – – LEXUS 0 1 1 – – – MAZDA 1 1 1 1 1 1 MERCEDES 3 4 3 3 6 2 MG 1 1 1 – – 1 MINI 0 1 – 2 1 1 MITSUBISHI 0 – – – – – NISSAN 0 2 1 1 – – PEUGEOT 1 2 2 1 – – PORSCHE 2 2 2 3 3 2 RENAULT 1 1 2 1 – – SEAT 0 – – – – – SKODA 0 – – – – – SMART 0 2 1 1 1 – SUZUKI 1 1 – – – – TOYOTA 1 1 – – – – VAUXHALL 1 3 1 1 – – VOLKSWAGEN 1 1 2 3 1 1 VOLVO 1 1 1 – – – TOTAL 21 37 32 36 29 16