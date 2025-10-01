From Crewe to Copenhagen; Bentley and Joe & The Juice celebrate coffee, culture and craftmanship

Bespoke Bentayga features a Mulliner-crafted mobile coffee installation in the boot, delivering barista-level performance on the move

Designed in collaboration between Bentley and Joe & The Juice to launch a new global partnership

Debuted at Car Hub, Duke of London, with further caffeine-fuelled appearances planned at cultural events worldwide

The new global brand partnership was launched to fans, customers and media at a private event on 27 September

(Crewe, 29 September 2025) Bentley Motors today announces a new global brand partnership with Joe & The Juice, the premium coffee and juice brand, with the reveal of a one-of-a-kind Bentayga created to mark the collaboration. Community is at the heart of the partnership, which celebrates coffee, culture and craft.

A Bespoke Bentayga

Bentley Mulliner has engineered a bespoke mobile coffee bar complete with integrated grinder, espresso machine and fridge – transforming the Bentayga into the world’s most luxurious coffee unit. The installation delivers barista-level performance on the move, serving exceptional espresso with the same attention to detail found in every Bentley interior. Dressed in a striking livery of Bentley Green and Joe’s Signature Pink, the co-branded Bentayga features a dual insignia, combining the iconic mark of each brand. Clad in leather and featuring green panels with pink detailing, the installation slides out when the car is stationary and tucks away seamlessly when driving. Designed for intimate events that bring communities together, the car can serve espressos in urban and cultural settings before swiftly moving on to its next destination. It transforms the Bentayga into the world’s most luxurious coffee experience, where cutting-edge design meets the perfect brew.

Celebrated at a special global launch event

The Bentayga brewed its first coffees during its unveiling on Saturday 27 September at Duke of London, west London’s destination for classic and supercar culture. Fans, customers and media were among the first to experience the collaboration at a launch event featuring exclusive co-branded merchandise. The event brought together a mix of cars and people, to enjoy extraordinary coffee, juice and conversation.

The Bentley x Joe & The Juice Bentayga is due to set out on an international tour of cultural, lifestyle and design events in the coming months. Everyone is invited to keep an eye out for the car as it continues its global journey, sparking conversations over coffee and cars.

This initial event is offering a first look of what’s to come as part of the full partnership launch in 2026.

Voices of the Partnership

Kasper Garnell, Global VP of Brand at Joe & The Juice, said: “This partnership brings together two brands with a shared focus on quality and experience. The Bentayga represents our vision of connecting people through great coffee, design and culture, and we are excited to share it with communities around the world.”

Ben Whattam, Director of Marketing at Bentley Motors, commented:

“We wanted a global brand partner that would be completely unexpected. Our new partnership with Joe & The Juice is about fuelling our community with extraordinary coffee and extraordinary cars: it celebrates our craftsmanship while offering a unique way to connect and engage with the brand. ”