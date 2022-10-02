Design

MA Art and Design Degree Shows

“Since children are growing up in a world run by smart devices, I wanted to create an interactive website as I thought that would be the most effective approach to engage with a younger audience.”

It’s not meant to come across as “doom and gloom”, but rather meant to educate about the environmental issue and how it got to the condition it is currently in, how it is affecting marine life, and how we can be a part of the solution to fight against the build-up in ocean waters.”

Each year, the University’s School of Art and Design holds degree shows for the graduating class. This is an opportunity for students to exhibit their work publicly, which for many is their first major public exhibition.

Professor Kevin Petrie, Head of the School of Art and Design at the University of Sunderland, said: “It’s been really exciting over the summer to see the work of our MA students emerging in the studios.

“The forthcoming exhibitions are going to be a chance to celebrate and enjoy this creativity and hard work across a range of art and design subjects.”