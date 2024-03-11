FROM FIVE-VILLA VILLAGES TO 32-SUITE RETREATS, IFURU ISLAND MALDIVES OFFERS PRIVATE ISLAND EXPERIENCES FOR GROUPS OF UP TO 96

All-beach, all-sunset, all-inclusive luxury resort Ifuru Island Maldives, located in the beautiful Raa Atoll, is elevating group celebrations with its collection of ‘Retreats’ and ‘Villages’ – carefully arranged coteries of accommodation that can be booked privately for groups of up to 96, creating exclusive resort-within-resort experiences that balance sociability and seclusion.

From villa Villages to suite Retreats, the island resort offers a range of private accommodation options for groups – ideal for milestone celebrations, destination weddings and group escapes.

Ensuring guests can make the most of their island retreat, Ifuru Island Maldives offers a dedicated event manager to co-ordinate an exclusive daily itinerary of activities and culinary experiences.

What’s more, with the resort’s exceptional Drop Zone Offer*, guests can enjoy up to 45 per cent off Suites and Villas, and as an extra family bonus, those booking a seven-night or more stay in a Sunset Beach Suite or Sunset Sky Suite for two adults and two children can enjoy an interconnecting room for free.

Villa Villages for up to 15 guests

Ideal for family escapes and gatherings of friends, each of Ifuru Island Maldives’ seven ‘Villages’ comprises five one-bedroom villas, which together create an intimate enclave for up to 15 people. Carefully arranged and enveloped by lush foliage, the villa terraces provide privacy for individual guests, before opening up into communal spaces that offer direct beach access, seamlessly blending privacy with opportunities for sociability.

Suite Retreats for up to 60 guests

Larger groups can make the most of the island’s three ‘Retreats’, each comprising 20 Sunset Beach and Sunset Sky Suites to create a secluded escape for up to 60 people. Each Retreat’s five pavilions, encompassing two suites on the ground floor and two on the first floor, form an elegant crescent around a shared sunken lounge. Lush greenery provides natural privacy from the rest of the resort, yet still allows for sunset views and direct access to the beach.

With fresh, complimentary cocktails – provided daily in the Suites’ mini-bars – in hand, groups can gather around the firepit in their very own sunken lounge for a private evening soiree – or for an extra special evening together, enjoy a private beachside BBQ by Ifuru Island’s talented culinary team.

Large scale celebrations for up to 96 guests

Larger groups of up to 96 people can choose from either the Island Retreat, which comprises 32 Suites; or the Palm Cove Retreat, which combines three stunning Two-Bedroom Villas with Pool and eight Suites to create a uniquely versatile group getaway.

Located at the tip of the resort’s 1.2km beach, with easy access to the Beach Club, guests at the Palm Cove Retreat can enjoy their own private stretch of white sands, complete with sunbeds and terraces, and the three private pools that accompany their Villas.

Arriving in style at Ifuru Island Maldives Private Airport

As well as its custom-configured group accommodation options, Ifuru Island Maldives’ own private island airport and independent domestic transfer service elevates exclusivity to the next level. As guests touch down on the island’s runway, they’ll be promptly welcomed by the resort’s team and escorted on signature pink buggies to the Friendship Centre for check-in and a welcome beverage, whilst luggage is swiftly delivered to their room.

Exceptional Private Dining and Complimentary Weddings

As well as the six premium dining options included in the resort’s ‘Exclusively Yours’ all-inclusive concept, groups can celebrate with private culinary experiences, including beach BBQs, destination dining and exclusive bookings of The Waterfront signature restaurant.

For those staying seven nights or more and looking to embark on a journey of matrimonial bliss whilst at the resort, Ifuru Island Maldives offers free wedding ceremonies,** complete with one-tier wedding cake, bridal bouquet, personalised wedding signage and more. Betrothed couples can enjoy a private ceremony at the island’s Secret Spot, a secluded location on the pristine white sand beaches, under an elegant white arch, before enjoying a romantic three-course dinner at the Waterfront Restaurant, with romantic views of the water and setting sun.

Exclusive ‘Village’ bookings start from USD4,400 per night (approx. GBP3,480), inclusive of the ‘Exclusively Yours’ all-inclusive offerings***, based on 15 sharing five one-bedroom Villas and the Drop Zone Offer discount.

Exclusive Suite ‘Retreat’ bookings start from USD13,800 (approx. GBP10,900) per night, inclusive of the ‘Exclusively Yours’ all-inclusive offerings***, based on 60 guests sharing 20 Sunset Suites and the Drop Zone Offer discount.

For reservations or more information on Ifuru Island Maldives, please call +960 6582 800, email surprise@ifuruisland.com or visit www.ifuruisland.com.