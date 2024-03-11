PATINA MALDIVES, FARI ISLANDS PRESENTS PATHWAYS 2024: EMBRACING GROWTH, REST AND CONNECTION WITH CURATED EXPERIENCES

Resort innovator unveils 2024 series of signature events harnessing nature, wellbeing, creativity and exploration for deeper connections

Continuing its pursuit of experiences that bring enhanced depth and intention to guests’ lives, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has announced the latest chapter of its perpetual signature events programme, Pathways.

Harnessing the power of nature, wellness, exploration and creativity, Pathways seeks to encourage, enhance and embed New Life Habits that facilitate growth, rest and connection. From now until June, guests at Patina Maldives will be indulged, inspired and invigorated by a (Michelin) star-studded lineup of visiting chefs; ’50 Best’ bar popups; renowned artist and artisan residencies at the Fari Art Atelier; and an array of holistic wellness practitioners.

Experiences designed to enhance creativity

Regular residencies at Patina Maldives’ Fari Art Atelier will encourage guests to make space in their lives for experimentation, play and discovery.

From 6-20 March, immersive workshops by the dynamic duo behind Dice Ideas, Ben and Ross, will reveal their secrets and meticulous techniques for crafting astonishing portraits and mosaics using dice.

Continuing the creative flow at the Fari Art Atelier, sketch and doodle artist Tony Jagas will present an exclusive exhibition and host a series of workshops from 30 March to 9 April.

Voted the 15th best bar globally – and the best in Australia – by 50 Best Bars, Maybe Sammy joins Patina Maldives for an exclusive pop-up from 25-27 April. With a story-telling cocktail menu inspired by the Roaring Fifties, every libation transports guests to a golden era of glamour and intrigue.

Immersions to deepen connections

A series of collaborative Pathways experiences build communality and strengthen bonds of kinship, bringing the power of connection to life.

Helping guests find rhythm and clean connections on court, seasoned tennis pro and former world No.9 Nicolas Almagro will be leading private lessons and hosted clinics between 26 March and 2 April.

Cultural immersions come in the form of the Fari Marina Easter Festival on 30 March – with live cooking stations, captivating entertainment and a host of family-friendly activities – while on 18 May, the resort will come alive with a carnival of celebrations to mark its third anniversary – details to be revealed.

A Bedouin tent pop-up will serve traditional shisha and sweets by the sea from 8-14 April, with a grand beachfront buffet feast to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on 9 April.

Absinthe meets alchemy from 8-10 June as Asia’s 50 Best Bars regular, Bar Trench, brings its 19th century-inspired serves from the back alleys of Tokyo to Patina Maldives with an exclusive cocktail menu and mixology masterclasses.

Growth: nourishing mind and body

Patina Maldives also welcomes a trio of renowned chefs to showcase how heritage, culture and experimentation combine to nourish both mind and body.

Michelin-star Chef Kazuo Harada from Sao Paulo’s Kazuo Restaurante and Emy by Kazuo will bring his artistry and exquisite pan-Asian flavours to the resort’s Kōen restaurant from 12-16 March.

Immersing guests in a menu of generational Thai recipes that pay tribute to her familial and cultural roots, Chef Kannika will present dishes from Phra Nakon restaurant at Capella Bangkok throughout May.

Rest, and the furtherance of flow

Augmenting the intelligence-led, plant-powered immersions of its liberated wellbeing experience, FLOW, Patina Maldives will welcome a series of leading holistic wellness practitioners to sooth mind, body and soul.

Until 15 March, world-renowned Traditional Eastern Medicine practitioner, David Melladew soothes hectic urbanites with the time-tested treatments of East Asia, acupuncture and herbology.

From 15 March to 15 April, Okinawa WATSU Center’s certified specialist Junko Fujita will deliver transformative aquatic therapies exclusively in Patina Maldives’ dedicated Watsu pool.

Helping guests move to live, integrative movement therapist Mins Teo will support elevated wellness for mind, body and spirit through alignment-based pilates, yoga and Gyrotonic workshops (14 April to 15 May).

Yuki Nisjikubo will then share the ancient healing practices of shiatsu and acupuncture during a one-month residency (15 May to 15 June) promoting relaxation, stress relief, improved circulation, and increased energy.

Patina Maldives will also mark Global Wellness Day (10 June) with yoga sessions, meditation classes, spa treatments and plant-based nutrition, encouraging guests to establish new life habits and embrace the importance of a balanced lifestyle.

“Our vision for the evolution of the overall guest experience at Patina Maldives is to open up a myriad of interrelated journeys that connect guests with themselves, as well as communities and cultures from around the world. The Pathways series channels and cherishes the power of nature, wellness, creativity and exploration to inspire and invigorate guests. This enriching, perpetual cycle of collaborations seeks to amplify the energy of our guests and enhance habits of creativity, growth, rest and connection,” says Antonio Saponara, general manager of Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.

Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,054 (approx. GBP1,620) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, complimentary Guest Benefits, tax and service. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information and reservations, please visit https://patinahotels.com/maldives or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.

For more information on Pathways, please see here.