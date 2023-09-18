From Scénic Vision to reality: All-New Renault Scénic E-Tech electric to be revealed at IAA 2023

All-New Renault Sc é nic to be unveiled during the 2023 IAA in Munich

The first production vehicle to embody Renault’s new sustainability strategy

Takes its cues from the Sc é nic Vision concept that showed the way to more sustainable, safer and inclusive mobility

The second C-segment pure electric vehicle to be produced under the ‘Renaulution’ plan

The All-New Renault Scénic E-Tech electric will make its world debut at the 2023 IAA Mobility Show in Munich on the 4th September.

When it breaks cover, it will be Renault’s second C-segment pure electric vehicle developed under the ‘Renaulution’ strategy, as well as the brand’s first production car to embody its new sustainable development strategy on the environment, safety and inclusion.

The All-New Renault Scénic E-Tech electric is a natural progression from the Scénic Vision Concept Car that was unveiled at last year’s ChangeNOW Summit in Paris. Bold and visionary, the striking concept explored the most advanced technologies for decarbonisation.

Pre-production versions are already providing a glimpse of the final silhouette of Renault’s latest electrified model, with the manufacturer’s engineers evaluating it on the road this summer.

Made in the Douai ElectriCity factory, the pre-production cars will be covered with a bespoke pattern from Renault Design. Consisting of a play on the lines and patterns of the brand’s iconic logo, the design pays tribute to that made previously for the Megane E-Tech 100% electric, creating a dazzle-like camouflage.

