Lotus Eletre first UK customer drives take place

First UK customers get behind the wheel of Eletre, the much-anticipated all-electric hyper-SUV from Lotus

Test drive event was held in conjunction with the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hethel, UK – 14 July 2023

Lotus has held its first ever UK test drives for its hyper-SUV – the Lotus Eletre – at the Goodwood Motor Circuit yesterday.

Potential customers were able to experience the hyper-SUV’s exceptional performance and immersive digital cockpit, as part of a new electric vehicle experience staged in conjunction with the Festival of Speed.

Initial feedback on the Eletre was overwhelmingly positive, with drivers praising the car’s seamless and swift acceleration, precise handling and dynamic capabilities. Their comments mirror those of global motoring media, who published their first reviews of the luxury SUV earlier this week.

Mr M, who has an Eletre R on order commented: “The luxury interior is astounding; the whole cabin is incredible. The driving experience is so light and responsive with brilliant visibility, it really clings to the road. Instant acceleration, super luxury, enjoyment personified. I can’t wait for my Eletre R to arrive.”

Ms T said, “Driving the Eletre was top of my list today, I visited one of the Eletre presentations at the end of last year, but I have to say driving it has really made up my mind. Well done Lotus!”

Mr A commented, “I am blown-away by the car! The sound system is mind-blowing and the drive experience was excellent!”

Mr & Ms said, “We absolutely loved the Eletre and we’re delighted we’ve had the chance to drive it today. The car was more than we could have hoped for. It has that Lotus spirit and it’s exciting to drive.”

The Lotus Eletre is the first of a new breed of pure electric performance SUVs. It takes the core principles and Lotus DNA from 75 years of sports car design and engineering, evolving them into a desirable lifestyle vehicle.

It is aimed at a new generation of Lotus customers; those who value the world-class dynamic performance and striking design which have always been part of the Lotus experience, and who also need a practical, versatile and spacious family-focused vehicle – one that is packed with the latest digital technology to make their driving life safer and more convenient.

The Eletre is a true Lotus. It takes the heart and soul of the latest Lotus sports car, the Emira, and the revolutionary aerodynamics of the all-electric Evija hypercar and reinterprets them as a hyper-SUV. It delivers class-leading ride and handling, steering and aero performance – areas of automotive design and engineering where Lotus has both pioneered and dominated throughout its 75-year history in road and race cars. It is also the epitome of beautiful design, efficient and elegant engineering solutions, advanced materials, innovation and ingenuity.

