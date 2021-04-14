TWELVE years ago, Shauny Brannan sat and watched as her mum had treatment at the Paul Gough Physio Rooms.

Fast forward to 2021 and she is now working at the clinic as a full-time physiotherapist.

Shauny, 23, last year graduated from Leeds Beckett University, a career path she started back in 2009 as a Darlington schoolgirl.

“I can remember coming with my mum to the Physio Rooms in Darlington while Paul treated her for back pain – here I am now and I’m working for Paul. It seems quite surreal,’’ she smiled.

“My mum said it was a job I would be good at and from there I just remember wanting to be a physio.

“Back then I didn’t know what I wanted to be, but after I came on work experience here, being a physio was all I wanted to do.”

After leaving Carmel College in Darlington, Shauny took a three-year degree course in physiotherapy at Leeds Beckett University.

She enjoyed placements, as part of her degree, with Harrogate Town, then in the National League, and Championship club Barnsley, before working at Tees Valley Hospital as a junior orthopaedic physio.

“It was strange graduating in the middle of lockdown and Covid, but I’ve come through it all now and I’ve had some great experiences,’’ she added.

“Throughout my course, I’ve kept in touch with Paul and his team and they have been an invaluable help.

“Everyone here has been a great help throughout. I’ve been working part-time at the Physio Rooms and met some great people who have been in for treatment and I feel I am building up a nice rapport with them. It’s been so busy since I started with clients booking up as lockdown measures ease and more and more people are focused on fixing their problems and getting back to good health for the summer.

“Now I’m here full-time, I’m really excited to become part of the team and help deliver a memorable patient experience. There’s a lovely atmosphere about the place and it’s a great team to work with.”

Paul Gough said: “It’s important that business owners invest in youth – and here is the proof! There’s so much negativity out there about employing millennials, but there’s so much good talent out there to tap into.

“It’s great to have followed Shauny’s development and progress and now to have her working in the Physio Rooms and we have actually influenced her career choice from her coming along with her mum who was being treated. I remember the day well!

“She came on work experience with us and employers who are in business for the long run should never be afraid to open their doors for work experience or anyone showing an interest in a specific career.

“You can create a pipeline of talent for the long-term – as proved here with Shauny.”

Visit www.paulgoughphysio.com or phone 01429 802560 for more information.