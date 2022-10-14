Foreign Affairs expert’s remarkable career honoured by the University of Sunderland

The County Durham coalminer’s daughter who set the global stage alight when she became a national security advisor during the Donald Trump presidency, was back in the region this week to receive an honorary award and share her life story.

The University of Sunderland awarded Dr Fiona Hill with an Honorary Doctorate of Laws in recognition of her outstanding contribution to public service in the US at the highest level, a unique journey for those born and brought up in north east England. The award also reinforced the historic ties between Washington, part of the City of Sunderland, and Washington DC.

Fiona received the honour following a talk she gave at the University’s Hope Street Xchange building on City Campus, to a packed audience, sharing her career journey, as well as expert views on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the war in Ukraine, working with Donald Trump, the rise of populist politics and how her north-east roots have always kept her grounded.

Fiona said: “I cannot express what a huge honour this is for me. I just wish my and mam and dad were here to see this.

“My dad left school at 14 and always wanted that education, and so always pushed me towards this, and I know he would be thrilled by this honorary degree from Sunderland. He always supported the football team, and my mum worked in Sunderland at the Royal Infirmary, it was her first nursing job.”

“This city meant a lot to them and I’m delighted to be able to come back here today and share my own story.”

“This really is a special place with very special people, for me, this is a huge honor and I’m so grateful.”

The University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Sir David Bell, said: “We were delighted to award Fiona Hill an Honorary Doctorate of Laws as it was our way of acknowledging the extraordinary global achievements of this remarkable woman from the north east of England.

“We look forward to developing a warm and productive relationship with Fiona in the months and years to come.”

Few could have predicted that the coal miner’s daughter from Bishop Auckland, growing up against a backdrop of industrial decline in 1980’s Northern Britain, would go on to international acclaim as a top Russia advisor to three US presidents.

But it was that grit and steely determination to improve her own prospects early in her career that set Fiona on a remarkable path into global diplomat affairs.

It would also help her remain steadfast under intense pressure when, in 2017, she was appointed by the former US president Donald Trump as senior director for Europe and Russia on the country’s National Security Council – only to be thrust into the spotlight two years later when she testified as a powerful witness at Mr Trump’s first impeachment hearing.

Fiona is now director of the Center on the United States and Europe, and senior fellow in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution.

More recently, she has written a book called ‘There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century’.

The book is an account of her life story, from her upbringing in County Durham to becoming a US citizen and national security expert for three US presidents.

The title was a warning from her father Alfred, to get out while she could.

Alfred had first gone down the pit at the age of 14, but by the time Fiona was growing up, the only job he could find was as a hospital porter.

Following her father’s advice, Fiona worked her way out through study.

She now holds a Master’s in Soviet studies and a PhD in history from Harvard University.

She holds a degree in Russian and modern history from St Andrew’s University in Scotland, and has pursued studies at Moscow’s Maurice Thorez Institute of Foreign Languages.

Fiona is also a member of America’s Council on Foreign Relations.

Having cemented her place in history – today Fiona continues her academic research work, providing expert analysis on issues related to the US, Russia, the Caucasus, Central Asia, regional conflicts, energy, and strategic issues.