The recent fuel shortage will accelerate Britain’s switch to electric cars says Electrifying.com

Searches for electric cars on the website are up 75% compared to the same period last week, while Google searches have risen by 300%

As petrol and diesel starts to run dry, burgeoning electric car charging infrastructure remains resilient

With the crisis encouraging more Brits to seek electric car alternatives, Electrifying.com’s newjargon-free Beginners’ Guide to Going Electric will help drivers make the transition

Last week it also revealed that electric car charging facilities at the UK's top supermarkets are improving, with Tesco coming out on top

Electrifying.com is headed up by BBC, ITV and Channel 5 presenters and electric car experts, Ginny Buckley, Nicki Shields and Tom Ford

The fuel shortage is inspiring UK drivers to make the switch to electric cars according to Electrifying.com, which has seen a surge in interest on its website.

As drivers clamour to fill up with petrol or diesel, the UK’s growing interest in electric cars climbed further with Electrifying.com seeing a 75% increase in searches on its website over the weekend. Google searches for electric cars also surged, showing a 300% increase during the same period*.

The most popular car on its website in the last 48 hours is the new Kia EV6, according to the latest data from the electric car experts.

As the crisis escalates and the forecourts begin to close, more Brits are seeking electric car alternatives and Electrifying.com’s new jargon-free Beginners’ Guide to Going Electric will help drivers make the transition.

While petrol and diesel are starting to run dry, the UK’s burgeoning electric car charging infrastructure is expected to remain resilient. Not only are charge point numbers increasing on traditional forecourts, but Electrifying.com released a study last week revealing the nation’s best supermarkets for electric car charge points, with Tesco coming out on top.

Ginny Buckley, founder of Electrifying.com, said: “The fuel shortages we are seeing this week feels like a throwback to a previous era – there is no doubt the future is electric.

“It is only natural that even staunch advocates of petrol and diesel vehicles are probably considering making the switch to an electric car. Our website is certainly seeing a significant surge in interest.

“We hope the current fuel shortages aren’t too disruptive, and we sympathise with anyone who has been inconvenienced, but we believe this increased interest in electric cars will be around long after the queues have started to die down at the filling stations. Our Beginners’ Guide to Going Electric is the ideal starting place for anyone who wants to learn about how to make the transition and likes the idea of charging from the comfort of their own home.”

As consumers look for value, many of the searches on the Electrifying.com site were for cars under £35,000, the threshold for the government grant towards the cost of the vehicle.

