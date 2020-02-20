Visitors to the Head of Steam – Darlington Railway Museum can look forward to a packed programme of events in the months ahead.

Details can be found in the museum’s Events 2020 leaflet, which is now available to pick up at the Head of Steam.

Many firm favourites will be making a return this year including the regular Afternoon Lectures organised by the Friends of Darlington Railway Centre and Museum as well as exhibitions curated by the North East Railway Association (NERA).

Staff have also worked hard to introduce a range of special sessions to make the museum more accessible including relaxed openings, a monthly dementia café sessions and the popular Station Scamps for younger visitors.

The annual Vintage Vehicle Rally, featuring rare and unusual vintage vehicles from across the North East and Yorkshire, makes a welcome return in May along with a special Family Fun Day to mark the 195th birthday of the Stockton & Darlington Railway in September as the countdown to the 200th anniversary in 2025 begins.

Youngsters can also look forward to a series of special events in which they get to ‘takeover the museum’ and there will be plenty of activities and fun to be had during the school holidays.

Kelly McStravick, events and admin officer, said:

“We’re always very excited when the new events programme comes out and we can share everything that’s going on here at Head of Steam.

“We know a lot of our visitors come back year after year so we’ve made sure all the favourites are included along with a range of new and exciting exhibitions, workshops and activities; and we can’t wait to welcome visitors of all ages to join in the fun.”

For more information pick up a copy of the Events 2020 programme or visit the Head of Steam website at www.head-of-steam.co.uk.